Red Fort Blast: Mika Singh Cancels Delhi Show Following The Tragic Incident

Singer Mika Singh has cancelled his Delhi show following the Delhi bomb blast incident
His cancellation comes after Dhurandhar makers postponed the trailer launch event, scheduled for today in Mumbai
A deadly car explosion took place in Delhi near the Red Fort area on Monday evening
A massive car explosion ripped through Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday (November 10) evening, killing at least 13 people and leaving several injured. The blast occurred inside a moving i20 car outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station at around 6.52 pm. Following the tragic incident, several events have been either postponed or cancelled. Singer Mika Singh has also cancelled his Delhi show due to the Delhi Red Fort blast.
Mika Singh cancels Delhi show after the blast
Taking to his Instagram Story, Mika confirmed the cancellation of his performance at Soho Club Delhi, with a folded-hand emoji and a heart with a bandage, which is seemingly an expression of sympathy for the Delhi blast victims and their families.
Mika Singh's Delhi show cancellation comes after Dhurandhar's trailer launch event was postponed by the makers, showing solidarity with the victims and their families. It was scheduled for today in Mumbai.
On Tuesday, the makers released a statement that read: "The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday’s Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon."
About Delhi Red Fort bomb blast
Reportedly, the Delhi Police FIR termed the incident "a bomb blast," invoking sections relating to conspiracy and punishment for terror attacks under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the case from the Delhi Police. Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the agency to submit its investigation report at the earliest.
The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory has collected 40 samples from the blast site, including vehicle fragments and human remains, for chemical analysis. According to PTI, a special team has been formed for the examination.