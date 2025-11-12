Red Fort Blast: Mika Singh Cancels Delhi Show Following The Tragic Incident

Mika Singh was supposed to perform at Soho Club Delhi, but due to the car bomb blast, he cancelled then show.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mika Singh, Red Fort blast
Mika Singh cancels Delhi show after Red Fort blast Photo: Instagram/Mika Singh
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Singer Mika Singh has cancelled his Delhi show following the Delhi bomb blast incident

  • His cancellation comes after Dhurandhar makers postponed the trailer launch event, scheduled for today in Mumbai

  • A deadly car explosion took place in Delhi near the Red Fort area on Monday evening

A massive car explosion ripped through Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday (November 10) evening, killing at least 13 people and leaving several injured. The blast occurred inside a moving i20 car outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station at around 6.52 pm. Following the tragic incident, several events have been either postponed or cancelled. Singer Mika Singh has also cancelled his Delhi show due to the Delhi Red Fort blast.

Mika Singh cancels Delhi show after the blast

Taking to his Instagram Story, Mika confirmed the cancellation of his performance at Soho Club Delhi, with a folded-hand emoji and a heart with a bandage, which is seemingly an expression of sympathy for the Delhi blast victims and their families.

Mika Singh
Mika Singh cancels Delhi show due to bomb blast Photo: Instagram/Mika Singh
info_icon
Dhurandhar trailer launch postponed due to Delhi blast - YouTube
Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Postponed As A Mark Of Respect To Delhi Red Fort Blast Victims And Families

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mika Singh's Delhi show cancellation comes after Dhurandhar's trailer launch event was postponed by the makers, showing solidarity with the victims and their families. It was scheduled for today in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the makers released a statement that read: "The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday’s Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon."

Related Content
Related Content
Makers issue statement on Dhurandhar trailer launch
Makers issue statement on Dhurandhar trailer launch
info_icon

About Delhi Red Fort bomb blast

Reportedly, the Delhi Police FIR termed the incident "a bomb blast," invoking sections relating to conspiracy and punishment for terror attacks under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the case from the Delhi Police. Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the agency to submit its investigation report at the earliest.

A view of the Al-Falah University after 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material was recovered from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor earlier this week, in Faridabad, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. - PTI
Al-Falah University Under Probe After Doctors Linked To Delhi Blast And Terror Module Arrests

BY Outlook News Desk

The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory has collected 40 samples from the blast site, including vehicle fragments and human remains, for chemical analysis. According to PTI, a special team has been formed for the examination.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  3. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  4. Deadly Blast Kills Many Outside Islamabad District Court

  5. US Senate Approves Bill To End Record 41-Day Government Shutdown

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site