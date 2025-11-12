Al-Falah University Under Probe After Doctors Linked To Delhi Blast And Terror Module Arrests

Police inspect Al-Falah University after doctors linked to Delhi blast and terror network.
Three doctors, including university staff, arrested; explosives seized across states.
Investigators examine how the Faridabad campus became a suspected safe haven.
The sprawling 76-acre campus of Al-Falah University in Dhauj village, a Muslim-majority area in Haryana’s Faridabad district, has come under investigation following the arrest of three doctors allegedly linked to a “white-collar terror module” and a deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort.
According to PTI, authorities are examining how the university became a potential safe haven for individuals reportedly acting under the influence of Pakistan-backed handlers. Police carried out searches across the university premises on Tuesday and questioned several people in connection with the case.
The development follows Monday evening’s high-intensity blast near the Red Fort metro station, which killed 12 people and injured several others. Investigators suspect that Pulwama-based doctor Mohammad Umar Nabi, believed to have been driving the explosive-laden Hyundai i20, was an assistant professor at Al-Falah University.
Hours before the blast, eight individuals — including three doctors linked to the university — were arrested, and around 2,900 kilograms of explosives were seized. The arrests led to the unearthing of a “white-collar terror module” spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, reportedly connected to the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, PTI reported.
Among those detained was Dr Muzammil Ganaie, a faculty member at Al-Falah University.
Established by the Haryana Legislative Assembly under the Haryana Private Universities Act, Al-Falah University traces its roots to the Al-Falah Engineering College, founded in 1997. The college received ‘A’ category accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2013, and the following year, the Haryana government granted it full university status.
The university, which operates under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust formed in 1995, runs three colleges — the Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology, Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology, and Al-Falah School of Education and Training. It also manages a 650-bed hospital offering free treatment.
The Al-Falah Medical College is affiliated with the university. The current registrar is Prof (Dr) Mohammad Parvez, and the Vice-Chancellor is Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand.
The trust is chaired by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, with Mufti Abdullah Qasimi M A as vice-chairman and Mohammad Wajid DME as secretary.
Experts have noted that in its formative years, Al-Falah University served as a key alternative to Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia for minority students. Located roughly 30 kilometres from Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, the institution had long been regarded as a prominent centre for higher education in the region.
Authorities continue to investigate the university’s alleged links to the wider network of suspects, as police intensify efforts to uncover the extent of the operation, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)