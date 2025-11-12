Red Fort Blast: Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, Sidharth Malhotra And Other Celebs Offer Condolences To Victims

The powerful blast near the Red Fort in Old Delhi, killed at least 12 people and several injured, as per the latest update. Several celebs have expressed condolences to the victims.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Red Fort blast
Celebs have expressed condolences to the victims of Red Fort blast Photo: Above pic- PTI/Celebs pic-Instagram
Summary
  • The bomb blast near the Red Fort metro station took several lives and many are injured

  • The national capital is currently on high alert, with strict vigilance in key areas including airport, railway stations and bus terminals

  • Several celebs including Raveena Tandon, Thalapathy Vijay, Sidharth Malhotro and others have offering prayers to the victims and families of the Red Fort blast in Delhi

A massive explosion occurred in a vehicle near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday (November 10) evening, claimed several lives and many are injured. The latest reports suggest that the death toll has risen to 12. The Delhi car bomb blast happened at around 6:52 pm on Subhash Marg, near the Red Fort in Old Delhi.

Social media is flooded with actors, sportspersons, dignitaries and common people expressing shock over the blast and offering condolences to the victims. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Allu Arjun, Sonu Sood, Raveena Tandon, Sidharth Malhotra, and Thalapathy Vijay, among others, are heartbroken with the news of the bomb explosion.

Celebs react to Red Fort blast

Raveena Tandon shared a post on X and wrote, “Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news (sic).”

Sidharth Malhotra, who is from Delhi, wrote on his Instagram story, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the Red Fort blast. Delhi, stay strong and stay safe (sic).”

Sonu Sood also offered condolences to the victims. “My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace (sic),” he wrote.

Police personnel check a vehicle parked outside Patna railway station, after security was beefed up following a blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives and left several injured, in Patna, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. - PTI
Red Fort Blast: Two Victims Identified, Identities Of Others Yet To Be Confirmed

BY Outlook News Desk

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured," wrote actor-politician Vijay.

Priyanka Chopra is also devastated after seeing the visuals from Red Fort. "So much fear, chaos and heartbreak. My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and condolences for the lives lost. Hoping for some answers soon. In the meantime please stay safe and alert," she wrote.

Allu Arjun is also "deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort." He has extended "heartfelt prayers" to the victims and their families, and wishes for "peace to prevail once again."

Red Fort Explosion - null
What Happened At The Red Fort Blast: 8 Dead, 30 Injured; Amit Shah Says Investigation Exploring All Angles

BY Outlook News Desk

PM Narendra Modi, who is currently in Bhutan, addressing the crowd, condemned the heinous terror attack. According to ANI, he said, "...The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice."

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.

Published At:
