Red Fort Blast: Two Victims Identified, Identities Of Others Yet To Be Confirmed

Authorities have released a preliminary list of victims: among the deceased, only two people has been identified thus far. 34-year-old Ashok Kumar from Amroha in UP and 35-year-old Amar Kataria from Delhi lost their lives in the blast.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Red Fort blast, Delhi explosion, Bihar elections 2025
Police personnel check a vehicle parked outside Patna railway station, after security was beefed up following a blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives and left several injured, in Patna, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A blast in a Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening killed nine people and injured 20 others, leading to widespread panic and damage to nearby vehicles.

  • Authorities identified two of the deceased as Ashok Kumar (34) from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, and Amar Kataria (35) from Delhi, while the injured include residents from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ghaziabad.

  • Emergency teams quickly cordoned off the area, and forensic and security agencies are investigating the cause of the explosion, which occurred around 6:52 p.m. on Subhash Marg.

A powerful explosion in a vehicle near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening has left at least nine people dead and 20 others injured, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 that came to a halt at a red traffic signal at approximately 6:52 p.m. on Subhash Marg, a heavily trafficked artery adjacent to the historic Red Fort in Old Delhi. Emergency services say numerous nearby cars and auto-rickshaws caught fire and the area was swiftly cordoned off.

Authorities have released a preliminary list of victims: among the deceased, only two people has been identified thus far. 34-year-old Ashok Kumar from Amroha in UP and 35-year-old Amar Kataria from Delhi lost their lives in the blast.

The injured include individuals from Delhi and other states, with the youngest known victim aged 21.

Related Content
Related Content

The injured victims in the Red Fort blast have been identified as follows:

Haina Parveen (23), daughter of Moh Saifullah, a resident of Khawa Basti, Mirdad Road, Shakur ki Dnadi, Delhi; Harshul (28), son of Sanjeev Sethi, from Gadarpur, Uttarakhand; Shiva Jaiswal (32) of Devaria, Uttar Pradesh; Sameer (26) from Mandawali, Delhi; Joginder (28) of Nand Nagri, Dilshad Garden, Delhi; Bhawani Shankar Sahmra (30) from Sangam Vihar, Delhi; Geeta (26), daughter of Shiv Prasad, from Krishna Vihar, Delhi; Vinay Pathak (50), son of Rama Kant Pathak, from Aya Nagar, Delhi; Pappu (53), son of Dudhwi Ram, from Agra, Uttar Pradesh; and Vinod (55), son of Vishal Singh, from Baitjeet Nagar, Delhi.

Others injured include Shivam Jha (21), son of Santosh Jha, from Usmanpur, Delhi; an unidentified man named Aman (26); Mohd Sahnwaz (35), son of late Ahmad Jamman, from Daryaganj, Delhi; Ankush Sharma (28), son of Sudhir Sharma, from East Rohitash Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi; Mohd Farukh (55), son of Abdul Qdir, from Uncha Chalan, Daryaganj, Delhi; Tilak Raj (45), son of Kishan Chand, from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh; Mohd Safwan (28), son of Mohd Gufran, from Sita Ram Bazar, Delhi; Mohd Daud (31), son of Januddin, from Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh; Kishori Lal (42), son of Mohan Lal, from Yamuna Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Delhi; and Azaf, son of Rasuddin, from Kartar Nagar, Delhi.

An FIR has been filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, signaling the possibility of a terror-related incident, though investigations are ongoing and no conclusion has yet been reached.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the site and the hospital where the injured are being treated, stated that all angles—including a terror link—are being explored. He emphasised that top security and forensic teams have been mobilised to probe the incident.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site