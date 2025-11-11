Red Fort Blast: Two Victims Identified, Identities Of Others Yet To Be Confirmed

A blast in a Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening killed nine people and injured 20 others, leading to widespread panic and damage to nearby vehicles.
Authorities identified two of the deceased as Ashok Kumar (34) from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, and Amar Kataria (35) from Delhi, while the injured include residents from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ghaziabad.
Emergency teams quickly cordoned off the area, and forensic and security agencies are investigating the cause of the explosion, which occurred around 6:52 p.m. on Subhash Marg.
The blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 that came to a halt at a red traffic signal at approximately 6:52 p.m. on Subhash Marg, a heavily trafficked artery adjacent to the historic Red Fort in Old Delhi. Emergency services say numerous nearby cars and auto-rickshaws caught fire and the area was swiftly cordoned off.
Authorities have released a preliminary list of victims: among the deceased, only two people has been identified thus far. 34-year-old Ashok Kumar from Amroha in UP and 35-year-old Amar Kataria from Delhi lost their lives in the blast.
The injured include individuals from Delhi and other states, with the youngest known victim aged 21.
The injured victims in the Red Fort blast have been identified as follows:
Haina Parveen (23), daughter of Moh Saifullah, a resident of Khawa Basti, Mirdad Road, Shakur ki Dnadi, Delhi; Harshul (28), son of Sanjeev Sethi, from Gadarpur, Uttarakhand; Shiva Jaiswal (32) of Devaria, Uttar Pradesh; Sameer (26) from Mandawali, Delhi; Joginder (28) of Nand Nagri, Dilshad Garden, Delhi; Bhawani Shankar Sahmra (30) from Sangam Vihar, Delhi; Geeta (26), daughter of Shiv Prasad, from Krishna Vihar, Delhi; Vinay Pathak (50), son of Rama Kant Pathak, from Aya Nagar, Delhi; Pappu (53), son of Dudhwi Ram, from Agra, Uttar Pradesh; and Vinod (55), son of Vishal Singh, from Baitjeet Nagar, Delhi.
Others injured include Shivam Jha (21), son of Santosh Jha, from Usmanpur, Delhi; an unidentified man named Aman (26); Mohd Sahnwaz (35), son of late Ahmad Jamman, from Daryaganj, Delhi; Ankush Sharma (28), son of Sudhir Sharma, from East Rohitash Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi; Mohd Farukh (55), son of Abdul Qdir, from Uncha Chalan, Daryaganj, Delhi; Tilak Raj (45), son of Kishan Chand, from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh; Mohd Safwan (28), son of Mohd Gufran, from Sita Ram Bazar, Delhi; Mohd Daud (31), son of Januddin, from Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh; Kishori Lal (42), son of Mohan Lal, from Yamuna Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Delhi; and Azaf, son of Rasuddin, from Kartar Nagar, Delhi.
An FIR has been filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, signaling the possibility of a terror-related incident, though investigations are ongoing and no conclusion has yet been reached.
Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the site and the hospital where the injured are being treated, stated that all angles—including a terror link—are being explored. He emphasised that top security and forensic teams have been mobilised to probe the incident.