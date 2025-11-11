Red Fort Blast: Two Victims Identified, Identities Of Others Yet To Be Confirmed

Police personnel check a vehicle parked outside Patna railway station, after security was beefed up following a blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives and left several injured, in Patna, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. Photo: PTI

Police personnel check a vehicle parked outside Patna railway station, after security was beefed up following a blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives and left several injured, in Patna, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. Photo: PTI