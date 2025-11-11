Red Fort Car Blast: Bihar Tightens Security Ahead Of Phase 2 Elections

State authorities step up security across districts ahead of final phase Bihar Assembly elections after deadly Delhi blast.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Red Fort blast, Delhi explosion, Bihar elections 2025
Police personnel check a vehicle parked outside Patna railway station, after security was beefed up following a blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives and left several injured, in Patna, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bihar on high alert after the deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort ahead of the final phase of assembly elections.

  • Police intensify security across districts, religious sites, transport hubs, and public areas to prevent potential threats.

  • Election preparations continue, with authorities monitoring social media, patrolling crowded locations, and coordinating with central agencies for maximum vigilance.

Bihar has been placed on high alert following a powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed nine and injured more than 20. With the state going to vote in the final phase of assembly elections on Tuesday, November 11, security measures have been intensified.

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar stated that all district police units and specialised wings have been directed to maintain heightened vigilance, increase patrolling, and respond swiftly to any threats from anti-national elements.

On Monday night, the Bihar Police issued a statewide advisory urging officers to remain alert to suspicious individuals, vehicles, or abandoned objects, monitor social media for misinformation, and take legal action against those spreading rumours.

A separate directive from Police Headquarters called for reinforced security at key sites, including the Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya, Hanuman Temple near Patna Junction, Guru Govind Sahib Gurdwara, Barh NTPC, Barauni Refinery, Indian Oil Terminal at Sipara, and airports in Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga. Protection was also strengthened around the Patna High Court, Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, VIP residences, and religious centres.

A view of the car decimated by the explosion in New Delhi's Red Fort area on November 10, 2025 - Suresh K Pandey
Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

District authorities have been instructed to step up patrolling and checks in crowded areas such as malls, markets, transport hubs, hotels, hospitals, and lodgings. All CCTV systems must remain operational, border and sensitive checkpoints fortified, and coordination among security agencies maintained.

The advisory, issued ahead of Bihar’s final election phase, highlighted the potential security risks and called for vigilance across religious, tourist, administrative, and military sites.

The blast occurred a day before voting in 122 constituencies for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The first phase on 6 November recorded a historic 64.7 per cent turnout, the highest in the state’s electoral history.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav described the incident on X as “alarming and distressing,” offered condolences to victims’ families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

A man rushes away from the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
Blast In Parked Car Near Red Fort Metro Station In New Delhi, 8 Killed, 24 Injured

BY Photo Webdesk

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Happened?

A car exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, setting multiple vehicles ablaze outside the Lal Qila Metro Station. The blast occurred at 6:52 pm in a Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1, leaving eight dead and 20 injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the vehicle was slow-moving and stopped at a traffic signal when it exploded, damaging nearby cars. Officials reported no nails, shrapnel, wires, chemicals, or other suspicious materials at the scene, and no craters were observed. Six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw were destroyed. Ten fire tenders brought the blaze under control by 7:29 pm.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that “all angles” are being investigated. Teams from the Delhi Crime Branch, Delhi Special Branch, NSG, NIA, and FSL have launched a thorough probe, including examining nearby CCTV footage.

Following the explosion, major cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand were placed on high alert.

Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Blast Rocks Red Fort; New Delhi On High Alert

BY Photo Webdesk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site