Red Fort Car Blast: Bihar Tightens Security Ahead Of Phase 2 Elections

Bihar on high alert after the deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort ahead of the final phase of assembly elections.
Police intensify security across districts, religious sites, transport hubs, and public areas to prevent potential threats.
Election preparations continue, with authorities monitoring social media, patrolling crowded locations, and coordinating with central agencies for maximum vigilance.
Bihar has been placed on high alert following a powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed nine and injured more than 20. With the state going to vote in the final phase of assembly elections on Tuesday, November 11, security measures have been intensified.
Director General of Police Vinay Kumar stated that all district police units and specialised wings have been directed to maintain heightened vigilance, increase patrolling, and respond swiftly to any threats from anti-national elements.
On Monday night, the Bihar Police issued a statewide advisory urging officers to remain alert to suspicious individuals, vehicles, or abandoned objects, monitor social media for misinformation, and take legal action against those spreading rumours.
A separate directive from Police Headquarters called for reinforced security at key sites, including the Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya, Hanuman Temple near Patna Junction, Guru Govind Sahib Gurdwara, Barh NTPC, Barauni Refinery, Indian Oil Terminal at Sipara, and airports in Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga. Protection was also strengthened around the Patna High Court, Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, VIP residences, and religious centres.
District authorities have been instructed to step up patrolling and checks in crowded areas such as malls, markets, transport hubs, hotels, hospitals, and lodgings. All CCTV systems must remain operational, border and sensitive checkpoints fortified, and coordination among security agencies maintained.
The advisory, issued ahead of Bihar’s final election phase, highlighted the potential security risks and called for vigilance across religious, tourist, administrative, and military sites.
The blast occurred a day before voting in 122 constituencies for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The first phase on 6 November recorded a historic 64.7 per cent turnout, the highest in the state’s electoral history.
Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav described the incident on X as “alarming and distressing,” offered condolences to victims’ families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Happened?
A car exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, setting multiple vehicles ablaze outside the Lal Qila Metro Station. The blast occurred at 6:52 pm in a Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1, leaving eight dead and 20 injured.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the vehicle was slow-moving and stopped at a traffic signal when it exploded, damaging nearby cars. Officials reported no nails, shrapnel, wires, chemicals, or other suspicious materials at the scene, and no craters were observed. Six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw were destroyed. Ten fire tenders brought the blaze under control by 7:29 pm.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that “all angles” are being investigated. Teams from the Delhi Crime Branch, Delhi Special Branch, NSG, NIA, and FSL have launched a thorough probe, including examining nearby CCTV footage.