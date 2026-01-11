Rapper Flipperachi Announces India Tour 2026 After FA9LA’s Viral Dhurandhar Run

The Bahraini rapper, whose song featured in Akshaye Khanna’s film, will perform live in India.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Flipperachi
Flipperachi Photo: Instagram
  • FA9LA gained popularity after featuring in Dhurandhar.

  • Song went viral through Akshaye Khanna’s film sequence.

  • Flipperachi announces first India live performance.

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has announced his India tour following the viral success of his track FA9LA, which featured prominently in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. The song’s inclusion in the film, paired with Akshaye Khanna’s striking screen presence, introduced the rapper to a massive Indian audience and sparked widespread social media engagement.

How FA9LA found new life through Dhurandhar

FA9LA, originally released in 2024, gained renewed momentum after appearing in Dhurandhar during a pivotal sequence featuring Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait. The track's intense rhythm and dark energy complemented the scene, transforming it from a club anthem into a cinematic moment. Soon after the film's release, fans began recreating the choreography online, helping the song trend across platforms.

Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar Still - Youtube
How To Accidentally Create A Cool Muslim Villain: A Bollywood Masterclass

BY Samina Motlekar

The unexpected popularity marked a turning point for Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem. What began as a regional hit quickly crossed borders, placing the rapper firmly on India’s music radar.

Flipperachi announces India tour

Riding the wave of enthusiasm, Flipperachi confirmed his India tour through an Instagram post, revealing his first live performance in the country. Sharing his excitement, he invited fans to suggest additional cities as more dates are expected to follow.

Speaking about FA9LA’s journey, the rapper told Filmfare that seeing his song in the film felt special and affirmed the track’s wider reach. He also shared his anticipation for experiencing India beyond music, particularly its food and culture.

A growing global-Bollywood connection

Flipperachi’s India tour reflects a broader shift in Bollywood’s relationship with international music, as global sounds increasingly find space in mainstream cinema. With FA9LA bridging hip-hop and Hindi film audiences, fans are now eager to see how this cultural exchange unfolds live on stage.

Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar - X
Is Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dance Step In Dhurandhar Inspired By Father Vinod Khanna? Watch Viral Video

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

India tour date:

Flipperachi will perform in Bengaluru on March 14, 2026.

