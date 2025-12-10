Is Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dance Step In Dhurandhar Inspired By Father Vinod Khanna? Watch Viral Video

He said, "We shot this in Leh Ladakh, and Vijay Ganguly was choreographing the whole song. We all heard the track and were stunned by how amazing it was. So, Aditya sir was explaining the shot to Akshaye sir. The whole choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, 'Can I dance?' Aditya sir said, 'Do whatever you like.'"