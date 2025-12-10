Is Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dance Step In Dhurandhar Inspired By Father Vinod Khanna? Watch Viral Video

Akshaye Khanna is receiving praise for his performance and entry scene in Dhurandhar.
Khanna makes his entry with an impromptu dance on the Arabic song FA9LA by hip-hop artist Flipperachi, which has gone viral.
An old video of Vinod Khanna is doing the rounds, and the internet feels that his dance style inspired Akshaye.
After his powerful performance as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava, actor Akshaye Khanna has delivered yet another nuanced act in Dhurandhar, where he plays the character of Rehman Dakait. Khanna's performance has been widely lauded by critics and audiences alike. His entry scene, with an impromptu dance on the Arabic song FA9LA by hip-hop artist Flipperachi. The scene is currently a massive internet sensation, going viral due to the actor's improvised dance and the catchy tune, receiving unanimous praise from all across the nation.
Now, another video featuring Akshaye's father, Vinod Khanna, has gone viral on social media, where the latter was seen dancing alongside Rekha, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and cricketer Javed Miandad. The clip has prompted viewers to draw parallels between the dance styles of father and son. The video is reportedly from a 1989 charity concert in Lahore, Pakistan.
Akshaye Khanna's viral dance in Dhurandhar reminds internet of Vinod Khanna's dance
Several users shared the old video of Vinod Khanna and Rekha and commented that there is a resemblance between Akshaye and his father's dance moves, especially Vinod's hand movements reminded the viewers of Akshaye's viral dance steps in the entry scene of Dhurandhar.
Watch both Akshaye and Vinod Khanna's videos here.
Akshaye Khanna improvised his viral dance in Dhurandhar
Recently, in an interview with Filmygyan, Akshaye's co-star Danish Pandor revealed that there was no choreography for the viral dance step and Akshaye improvised it during the shoot.
He said, "We shot this in Leh Ladakh, and Vijay Ganguly was choreographing the whole song. We all heard the track and were stunned by how amazing it was. So, Aditya sir was explaining the shot to Akshaye sir. The whole choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, 'Can I dance?' Aditya sir said, 'Do whatever you like.'"
Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also starred Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in significant roles. It is running successfully in theatres.