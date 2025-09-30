Prasanth Varma Unveils Akshaye Khanna's First Look As ‘Asuraguru Shukracharya’ In Mahakali

Mahakali marks Askhaye Khanna's Telugu debut. It is the first female superhero film in Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Akshaye Khannas first look from Mahakali
Akshaye Khanna's first look from Prasanth Varma's Mahakali Photo: Wikipedia/X
  • Akshaye Khanna's first look from Prasanth Varma's Mahakali unveiled

  • The actor will play Asura guru Shukracharya in the upcoming film

  • The film marks Khanna's Telugu debut

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in Chhaava (2025), is making his Telugu debut in Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), Mahakali. He is playing a pivotal role in the first female superhero film from PVCU. The first look of Akshaye Khanna from Mahakali was unveiled today, September 30. Khanna, 50, will be essaying the character of Asuraguru Shukracharya in the upcoming film.

Akshaye Khanna in Prasanth Varma's Mahakali

On Tuesday, taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Prasanth Varma, who is the showrunner for the film, shared the first look poster of Akshaye Khanna as Asuraguru Shukracharya and captioned it, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal 'Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA' from #Mahakali (sic)".

In the poster, Khanna is seen sporting silver hair and beard, and giving an intense look with his luminous eyes.

For the unversed, Shukracharya was the guru of the Asuras in Hindu mythology. He is known as the master of Sanatana Vidya and secret-keeper of Mrita-Sanjivani Mantra.

Kalyan Dasari and SJ Suryah in Adhira first look poster - X/Prasanth Varma
Adhira First Look Out: Prasanth Varma Introduces Kalyan Dasari And SJ Suryah From His PVCU Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Mahakali

Mahakali was announced last year by Varma. Puja Kolluru will direct it. It has been backed by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal. In October last year, Varma, while announcing the film, had said, "On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, I’m thrilled to share something very special. Together with @RKDStudios, we proudly present the tale of an invincible warrior, the protector of the righteous, and the ultimate destroyer of evil. From the universe of #HanuMan, prepare for the rise of #MAHAKALI."

Actor Unni Mukundan to play PM Narendra Modi - Instagram
Maa Vande: Unni Mukundan To Play PM Narendra Modi In The Upcoming Biopic; Check Out First-Look Poster

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Akshaye Khanna's role in Mahakali

Earlier, Hindustan Times quoted sources saying, “All we can reveal is that his role will add intrigue and depth to the growing PVCU universe. His role will span across multiple films in the franchise and will prove to be an exciting addition. We’re hoping Mahakali is received as well as HanuMan was.”

