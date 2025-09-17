Maa Vande: Unni Mukundan To Play PM Narendra Modi In The Upcoming Biopic; Check Out First-Look Poster

Maa Vande will star Marco actor Unni Mukundan playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Unni Mukundan Narendra Modi
Actor Unni Mukundan to play PM Narendra Modi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Maa Vande, a biopic on PM Narendra Modi, was announced on the occasion of his birthday today

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will play the political figure

The first-look poster of the film has been unveiled

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will play India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic, titled Maa Vande. On the occasion of Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday today, Silver Cast Creations and Mukundan shared the news with a first-look poster of the film. Produced by Veer Reddy M, Maa Vande will chronicle the life of the PM.

PM Narendra Modi biopic announced

Taking to his X handle, the Marco star shared the poster of Maa Vande in different languages and wished the Honourable Prime Minister.

"A man’s story that rises beyond battles… to become a revolution for the ages #MaaVande it is Wishing the Honourable Prime Minister @Narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday May glory be revived and brighter things await (sic)".

About Maa Vande

The film will show Modi's life from childhood to becoming the respected political leader of the country. It will also show his bond with his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi, who has been by his side throughout his journey.

Reportedly, the makers are aiming to make it on a grand scale, hiring top technicians and making it a cinematic spectacle with top-notch VFX. Directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, the Pan-India film will be released in multiple languages, including English. The release date of Maa Vande is yet to be announced.

Baahubali fame cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar will handle the camera, while National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad will do the edit. Sabu Cyril will take care of the production design, and King Solomon will choreograph the action. Ravi Basrur, who is known for his scores in KGF and Salaar, will compose the music of Maa Vande.

Published At:
×

