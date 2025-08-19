Raakh will premiere on Prime Video in 2026
The crime thriller series is led by Ali Fazal and also stars Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir.
It has been co-directed by Prosit Roy, Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket
Actor Ali Fazal has donned the khaki for Prime Video's upcoming investigative crime thriller series. The first look poster of Fazal was unveiled recently. The show is co-directed by Prosit Roy, Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, and also stars Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in significant roles.
On Monday, sharing the poster of Ali Fazal from the show, Prime Video wrote on its Instagram handle, "JUSTICE will rise from the ashes. #RaakhOnPrime, New Original Series, Coming 2026 (sic)."
It is all set to premiere in October 2026. The release date is yet to be announced.
Roy, who has also served as executive producer, shared, "As filmmakers and storytellers, we are drawn to narratives that not only entertain but also challenge perspectives and ignite meaningful conversations."
"Raakh is exactly that — a deeply immersive world that pushes boundaries while exploring the complex layers of human nature. Anusha and Sandeep have crafted a narrative that delves into the grey areas of morality, justice, and redemption, all while keeping viewers thoroughly engaged. For me, the series represents a bold step forward in Indian storytelling, blending intense drama with nuanced character studies," he added.
He also said that Ali, Sonali and Aamir have "brought unprecedented depth to their characters, and he is "excited to bring this powerful and thought-provoking story to global audiences."
Raakh has been produced by EndemolShine India and Gulbadan Talkies. Nandakumar and Saket have also written the crime drama along with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi.