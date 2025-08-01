Ali Fazal bumps into Pedro Pascal on a flight
His cryptic caption sparks speculation of a collaboration
Celebs and fans express excitement
Pascal was recently announced as , marking his formal entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actor Ali Fazal bumped into Hollywood star Pedro Pascal on a flight. On Friday, the Mirzapur actor shared a selfie with the Fantastic Four star. The pic has sent the internet into a meltdown.
Ali Fazal and Pedro Pascal's pic
Taking to his Instagram handle, Ali shared the pic with a cryptic caption, “?? Shhhhhh.” The pic has sparked speculations of a collaboration between the actors. Ali has earlier worked in English projects like Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile and Kandahar, and also had a cameo in Furious 7. We are not sure whether it's an accidental meeting or if they are up for something new.
Pedro was in a purple round-neck T-shirt paired with a multicoloured shrug, while Fazal donned a khaki leather jacket over a blue shirt. He also wore his glasses to complete the look.
Have a look at the post here.
Apart from fans, celebs like Tabu, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shweta Tripathi and Viineet Kumar Siingh reacted to the post. Netflix India commented, "Pedro… In Dino,” while Prime Video wrote, “Pedro Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya”.
Well, Ali is yet to confirm the context behind the meeting.
On the work front, Pascal was recently seen as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, alongside Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. The Matt Shakman-directed film marks his formal entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is performing well at the box office and is expected to cross the $250 million mark before the second weekend at the worldwide box office.
He also starred in Ari Aster’s Eddington alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone.
Fazal's recent release was Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sensharma.