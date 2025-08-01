Ali Fazal and Pedro Pascal's pic

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ali shared the pic with a cryptic caption, “?? Shhhhhh.” The pic has sparked speculations of a collaboration between the actors. Ali has earlier worked in English projects like Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile and Kandahar, and also had a cameo in Furious 7. We are not sure whether it's an accidental meeting or if they are up for something new.