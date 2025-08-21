World Senior Citizen’s Day | For Today’s Senior Actors, Age Is Just A Number

The times they are a-changin’. All around us, in multiplexes and on streaming platforms, good old actors are returning in meatier, chunkier roles, often giving the younger lot a run for their money. In a sense, many actors in their 60s and 70s have acquired a new luminescence, as it were. Getting to play the token parent or in-law in a largely defunct or blink-and-miss role is now passé for the older talent in Bollywood. Thanks to OTT, roles are now being designed specifically for older actors, and often, they carry as much weight as the other leads; sometimes, even more. And we are not talking about the heavyweights like Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan—the distributors’ favourites—but a whole lot of other senior actors who have reinvented themselves and are playing wholesome, exciting parts, while stealing the show.