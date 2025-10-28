Vadh 2: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra Starrer To Release In February 2026 On THIS Date

Veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are back in the sequel to Vadh (2022), which will hit theatres in February next year. Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 will tell a new story of intense and complex human emotions and moral dilemmas. The spiritual sequel promises to retain the intensity, realism, and emotional depth that made its predecessor a remarkable film in Indian cinema.