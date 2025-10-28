Vadh 2: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra Starrer To Release In February 2026 On THIS Date

Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra starrer Vadh 2 will hit the screens next year in February. It is a spiritual sequel to Vadh (2022).

  • 2022 film Vadh, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, is back with its sequel

  • The gripping crime drama will explore complex emotions and situations through new characters in a fresh story

  • It is all set to hit the screens on February 6, 2026

Veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are back in the sequel to Vadh (2022), which will hit theatres in February next year. Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 will tell a new story of intense and complex human emotions and moral dilemmas. The spiritual sequel promises to retain the intensity, realism, and emotional depth that made its predecessor a remarkable film in Indian cinema.

Vadh 2 release date

To make the announcement, the makers unveiled a powerful first-look poster featuring Mishra and Gupta, giving intense looks, sparking intrigue and excitement among fans. It will hit the big screens on February 6, 2026.

Luv Films, the production house behind the film, sharing the motion poster on social media, wrote in Hindi, "संघर्ष नया, कहानी नई क्या गलत और क्या है सही जानीये 6 फ़रवरी को #Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026 (sic)."

Sandhu shared, “We’ve poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it — see you at the movies as the saga continues!”

Luv Ranjan added, “The beauty of Vadh lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage. With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher — delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special.”

About Vadh

Vadh kept audiences engaged and on the edge of their seats throughout. Mishra and Gupta surprised the audience frame after frame with their stellar acts.

