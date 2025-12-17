Bombay HC Rejects Bail Pleas Of Pune Hit-And-Run Evidence Tampering Case Accused

During the hearing, the prosecution argued that the accused played specific roles in manipulating evidence to shield the juvenile, including the alleged replacement of blood samples to suppress proof of alcohol consumption.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
• The Bombay High Court rejected bail pleas of seven accused, citing prima facie evidence of a conspiracy to tamper with crucial evidence in the Pune luxury car hit-and-run case.

• The case stems from a May 2024 accident in which two software professionals were killed, with investigators alleging attempts to shield the minor driver by manipulating blood samples.

• The court held that granting bail could influence witnesses and obstruct the trial, and ordered that proceedings continue without delay.

The Bombay High Court has rejected bail pleas filed by seven accused in the Pune luxury car hit-and-run case, holding that there was prima facie material to show a conspiracy to tamper with crucial evidence. The court observed that the seriousness of the allegations and the manner in which the offence was allegedly carried out made it inappropriate to grant bail at this stage.

The case relates to a fatal accident in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area in May 2024, in which two software professionals were killed after being hit by a high-end car allegedly driven by a minor.

The court noted that the investigation had revealed coordinated efforts involving multiple individuals and that several witnesses were vulnerable to influence. It added that releasing the accused could hamper the trial and affect the administration of justice. The bail applications were therefore dismissed, with the court directing that the trial proceed expeditiously.

