Bombay HC Rejects Bail Pleas Of Pune Hit-And-Run Evidence Tampering Case Accused

• The Bombay High Court rejected bail pleas of seven accused, citing prima facie evidence of a conspiracy to tamper with crucial evidence in the Pune luxury car hit-and-run case.

• The case stems from a May 2024 accident in which two software professionals were killed, with investigators alleging attempts to shield the minor driver by manipulating blood samples.

• The court held that granting bail could influence witnesses and obstruct the trial, and ordered that proceedings continue without delay.