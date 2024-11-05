National

Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case

Bengaluru's Kengeri traffic police reportedly arrested the 20-year-old following his attempt to flee the spot as he was caught by bystanders who allegedly also thrashed him. He has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody with charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.