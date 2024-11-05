Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case

In a tragic incident bearing striking similarity with the Porsche hit-and-run case in Pune that hit headlines for months, a 30-year-old woman identified as Sandhya, was killed by a speeding Mercedez Benz in Bengaluru's Kengeri on Saturday evening. As per reports, a 20-year-old man was behind the wheel in an inebriated condition.
As per reports, the fatal accident took place whenthe woman tried crossing the road as Dhanush, the 20-year-old driver who was under the influence of alcohol lost control of the vehicle and struck her.
Kengeri traffic police reportedly arrested Dhanush following his attempt to flee the spot as he was caught by bystanders who allegedly also thrashed him. He has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody with charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
An India Today report quoted the DCP of Traffic West saying, "We have apprehended the accused immediately, and he has been sent to judicial custody."
It has been reported that Dhanush’s father purchased the luxury car recently, and Dhanush took the vehicle and headed to a mall near Yeshwanthpur with a friend for a few drinks.
Pune Porsche crash: A look back
The car crash in Bengaluru takes us back to the not-so-old incident of a fatal Porsche car crash in Pune's driven by a drunk 17-year-old boy that killed two motorbike-borne IT professionals on May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar leaving both of them dead.
Besides arresting the teen, after several rounds of investigation, his father, identified as Vishal Agarwal, a prominent real estate developer was also later arrested in connection with the case.
Further investigation unravelled deeper layers of wrongdoings including swapping the minor's blood samples that led to the arrest of the doctors - Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shrihari Halnor and one Atul Ghatkamble, a staffer from Sassoon.
A 900-page long chargesheet was filed by the Pune Police against the seven arrested accused earlier.