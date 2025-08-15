Pro-Khalistan Group Disrupts India’s 79th Independence Day Event in Melbourne

During India’s 79th Independence Day event at the Consul General in Melbourne, a group carrying Khalistani flags disrupted the celebrations by raising pro-Khalistan slogans.
Australian authorities intervened to prevent escalation; the tricolour was later hoisted amid patriotic chants.
The incident comes after recent cases of temple vandalism, hate graffiti, and assaults in Australia linked to pro-Khalistan activities.
An event marking India’s 79th Independence Day outside the Consul General in Melbourne, Australia, was disrupted by a group carrying Khalistani flags. According to a report by The Australia Today, Indian nationals had gathered outside the consulate to celebrate when the group arrived and raised pro-Khalistan slogans.
A video of the incident circulating online shows an exchange of slogans between the two groups. Indian attendees responded by singing patriotic songs.
Australian authorities reached the location and prevented the situation from escalating. The Indian tricolour was later hoisted at the consulate, accompanied by chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.”
The disruption follows a series of recent incidents involving pro-Khalistan activities in Australia.
Last month, the Swaminarayan Temple in Boronia, Victoria, was vandalised with graffiti, including derogatory language and a portrait of Adolf Hitler. Similar messages were also painted on nearby Asian-run restaurants.
In a separate incident, a 23-year-old Indian-origin man was assaulted in Adelaide after a parking dispute.
The Government of India has urged countries including Canada, the UK, and Australia to take measures to prevent activities by Khalistani groups.