Modi–Trump Friendship “Real”, India Most Essential Partner for US: Ambassador Sergio

In recent weeks, President Trump has warned of higher tariffs on India if it does not stop buying Russian oil.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump
Modi and Trump Trade talks | Representational Photo: Getty Images
India is Washington’s most essential partner and both sides are actively working to clinch a trade deal, US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor said on Monday, signalling renewed momentum in negotiations even as tariff tensions persist.

Speaking shortly after assuming charge, Gor said India and the US would hold a fresh round of trade talks on Tuesday, underlining that both governments remain committed to pushing the agreement “across the finish line.”

“No partner is more essential than India,” Gor said in his arrival address at a ceremony attended by US embassy officials. “India is the world’s largest nation, so it’s not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there.”

He said trade was a key pillar of the bilateral relationship, but stressed that cooperation would continue across other strategic areas, including security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education and health.

Sergio Gor with Modi - null
Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

BY Seema Guha

Referring to recent public differences between New Delhi and Washington, Gor said disagreements were natural between close partners. “Real friends can disagree, but they always resolve their differences in the end,” he said, pointing to the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

“I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real,” he added.

Gor also announced that India would be invited to join the Pax Silica alliance as a full member next month, describing it as another step in deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador-designate’s remarks come amid ongoing negotiations for the first tranche of an India-US trade deal, which has so far failed to reach a breakthrough. India is currently facing tariffs of up to 50% on its exports to the US, including a 25% penal tariff linked to its continued imports of crude oil from Russia.

null - AP/Ben Curtis; Representational image
India In Crosshairs Of US Bill Proposing 500% Tariffs Over Russian Oil Purchases

BY Outlook News Desk

In recent weeks, President Trump has warned of higher tariffs on India if it does not stop buying Russian oil. A proposed bill that seeks to impose tariffs of up to 500% on countries purchasing Russian crude has received Trump’s approval and is expected to be taken up for a vote in the US Senate soon.

Despite these pressures, Gor said the US intended to pursue an “ambitious agenda” with India in the months and years ahead. “We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect, and leadership to the table,” he said.

The Pax Silica alliance is a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient and innovation driven silicon supply chain.

(Inputs from PTI)

Published At:
