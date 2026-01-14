Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

After months of acrimony between India and the US, Washington seems ready to re-set ties in the beginning of 2026. On Tuesday, foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and secretary of state Marco Rubio had a substantive conversation, discussing trade, critical minerals and nuclear cooperation. Yet the niggling question remains, can India trust the US? It is not just the tariffs but Donald Trump’s pivot towards Pakistan that revives historical memories of the Cold War years, when India and the US were on opposite camps and Islamabad was the favoured nation in the region.