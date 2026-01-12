Four Booked For Assaulting Jharkhand Migrant Over Nationality Suspicion

Labourer attacked in Mangaluru after being wrongly suspected as Bangladeshi

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Four men assaulted a migrant labourer from Jharkhand in Mangaluru, suspecting him of being an illegal Bangladeshi.

  • Police verified the victim is an Indian citizen; he suffered a serious head injury in the attack.

  • Accused booked under attempt to murder and other BNS sections; arrests ordered and probe underway.

A case has been registered against four men for allegedly assaulting a migrant labourer from Jharkhand, suspecting him of being a Bangladeshi national illegally staying here, police said on Monday.

On Sunday, the incident occurred in Kulur, which is outside the city.

Police claim that the victim has been employed as a migrant worker in Mangaluru for the previous ten to fifteen years, spending four to six months there annually.

The victim was allegedly questioned by the accused, who asked him about his nationality and insisted that he show identification. The individuals allegedly persisted in harassing the victim and making offensive comments despite his repeated claims to be an Indian citizen.

The man allegedly suffered a severe head injury and significant bleeding after being attacked with his own tools when he refused to comply further. According to the authorities, a local woman stepped in and assisted in his rescue.

According to officials, the victim returned home without filing a report and did not immediately approach the police because of fear and being a migrant worker. After local leaders voiced concerns and demanded action, the police eventually became aware of the issue.

Authorities verified that the victim is an Indian national who travelled to Mangaluru for work.

Based on the findings, police have booked the accused under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 109 (Attempt to Murder), and several other sections of BNS including 352, 351(3),353, 118(1) r/w 3(5), according to Sudhir Kumar Reddy Commissioner of Police Mangaluru city.

The accused have been identified as residents of Kulur.

Police said instructions have been issued to arrest the accused immediately and further investigation is underway.

