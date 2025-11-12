Are Bihar’s Migrant Workers Unsafe In Tamil Nadu? A Look At The BJP-DMK Clash

The state has also approached the Supreme Court, alleging that the Centre has stalled the release of Rs 2,000 crore in educational funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. It continues to oppose the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language formula. In a major legal victory for Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court recently set a time limit for Governors to act on bills passed by state legislatures — a move seen as a setback not only for the Governors but also for the Union government, which has been accused of using Governors to interfere in state affairs. The Centre, in response, has filed a Presidential Reference, on which the Supreme Court is yet to deliver its verdict.