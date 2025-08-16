There Is a Suicide Crisis Amongst India's Youth And Elderly

This is the highest suicide rate since records began more than 60 years ago. During the COVID-19 pandemic (2020), suicide deaths rose by 10 per cent—from 139,123 in 2019 to 153,052 in 2020. Compared to 2019, there was a 22 per cent increase in the number of deaths by suicide in four years until 2022—data for 2023 onwards has not yet been released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In response, the government finally launched the long overdue National Suicide Prevention Strategy (NSPS) in 2022 that aims to reduce the suicide mortality in the country by 10 per cent by 2030. However, without a significant effort by all stakeholders across sectors, including health, as well as allocation of substantial resources by the government, this goal is impossible to achieve.