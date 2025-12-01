Freiburg Vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2025-26: Hosts Crush Ten-Man Die Nullfunfer 4-0
Freiburg cruised to a commanding 4-0 win over 10-man Mainz at the Europa-Park Stadion, striking early through Kübler before Grifo doubled the lead and Nebel’s 28th-minute red card killed any resistance. Manzambi added a third soon after the break, and Osterhage completed the rout late on as Freiburg dominated throughout, climbed into the top half, and left Mainz anchored to the bottom.
