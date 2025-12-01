Freiburg Vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2025-26: Hosts Crush Ten-Man Die Nullfunfer 4-0

Freiburg cruised to a commanding 4-0 win over 10-man Mainz at the Europa-Park Stadion, striking early through Kübler before Grifo doubled the lead and Nebel’s 28th-minute red card killed any resistance. Manzambi added a third soon after the break, and Osterhage completed the rout late on as Freiburg dominated throughout, climbed into the top half, and left Mainz anchored to the bottom.

Photo Webdesk
SC Freiburg Vs FSV Mainz Bundesliga Soccer match-Patrick Osterhage
Patrick Osterhage, right, of SC Freiburg scores their side's fourth goal of the game during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and 1. FSV Mainz 05, in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. | Photo: Harry Langer/dpa via AP
SC Freiburg Vs FSV Mainz Bundesliga Soccer match-Phillipp Mwene
Phillipp Mwene of 1. FSV Mainz 05, left, vies for the ball withJan-Niklas Beste and Lucas Höler of SC Freiburg, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and 1. FSV Mainz 05, in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. | Photo: Harry Langer/dpa via AP
SC Freiburg Vs FSV Mainz Bundesliga Soccer match-Johan Manzambi
Johan Manzambi of SC Freiburg scores a goal, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and 1. FSV Mainz 05, in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. | Photo: Harry Langer/dpa via AP
SC Freiburg Vs FSV Mainz Bundesliga Soccer match-Johan Manzambi
Johan Manzambi of SC Freiburg celebrates after scoring a goal, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and 1. FSV Mainz 05, in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. | Photo: Harry Langer/dpa via AP
SC Freiburg Vs FSV Mainz Bundesliga Soccer match-Johan Manzambi
Johan Manzambi of SC Freiburg celebrates with teammate Lukas Kübler after scoring a goal, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and 1. FSV Mainz 05, in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. | Photo: Harry Langer/dpa via AP
SC Freiburg Vs FSV Mainz Bundesliga Soccer match-Paul Nebel
Referee Benjamin Brand, left gestures after showing Paul Nebel of 1. FSV Mainz 05 the red card, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and 1. FSV Mainz 05, in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. | Photo: Harry Langer/dpa via AP
SC Freiburg Vs FSV Mainz Bundesliga Soccer match-Vincenzo Grifo
Vincenzo Grifo of SC Freiburg celebrates with his team after scoring a goal, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and 1. FSV Mainz 05, in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. | Photo: Harry Langer/dpa via AP
