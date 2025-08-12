Why India Is Shutting Down Mental Health Hospitals Instead Of Reforming Psychiatric Care

The fact that very difficult things happened in mental hospitals is not in doubt, but it is also a fact that the mental hospitals were places where exemplary thought and effort were invested. The story of the superintendent of the Indian Mental Hospital in Ranchi, Major Jal Dhunjibhoy, in 1934, dressing up a number of staff members as the retinue of the Governor General of Bengal—in an attempt to convince a severely depressed patient to eat—has been forgotten. The fact that in the same mental hospital, every seer of agricultural produce was documented, that there were ‘home’ and ‘away’ cricket matches in true British tradition, that ‘jatras’ and magic shows were part of the entertainment, is a facet that is forgotten. As has been the fact that Dhunjibhoy talks of “standing alongside the patient in his difficulties”—an important intervention that should find a place in medical practice even today. However, despite these forgotten exemplars, there also remain forgotten missteps.