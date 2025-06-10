The Incredible, Shrinking Game

Nostalgia is easy; being nostalgic about Test cricket is even easier because there is something about sunlit pavilions and players in long whites going about their business for days on end, which is genuinely beautiful. But we know that the economy of cricket before the limited-overs game made it a respectable living, was brutal and demeaning for players who weren’t independently wealthy. The IPL has made cricket a lucrative career for many, not just for those who get to play representative international cricket. Many inspiring stories of players, who came from nothing and then made it to the top, wouldn’t have been possible without the enabling ecology of the IPL. Top-tier cricket using the metrics of money and fame, is now available to a much broader base of players than it was before the IPL was inaugurated. It is, if you like, a more democratic sport.