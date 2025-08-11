NorthEast United FC Vs Rangdajied United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Highlanders Share Spoils In Shillong

NorthEast United FC Vs Rangdajied United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Follow scores and updates of the NorthEast United FC Vs Rangdajied United, Group E clash right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup
Durand Cup: NorthEast United FC face Rangdajied United. Photo: X/Jamshedpur FC
NorthEast United FC drew 2-2 against Rangdajied United FC in their final group-stage match of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday. Despite their qualification, the Highlanders were pegged back twice in the game but a late Jairo equaliser saw them claw their way back into the game. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Durand Cup Group E match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, right here
LIVE UPDATES

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Match Details

Match No. 34: NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong
Date: 11 August, 2025
Kick-Off Time: 7:00 PM
Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Alaaeddine Ajaraie Form

Speaking of NEUFC's Alaaeddine Ajaraie, the Moroccan has been in blistering form, scoring five goals in two matches, including a hat-trick in the opener and a brace in the Shillong derby.

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: XIs

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Players Walk Out

Players walk out before kick-off at the JN Stadium in Shillong.

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: KO

And we are away in the Jawaharlala Nehru Stadium in Shillong as NEUFC get things underway against RUFC.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Rangdajied United FC 1'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Free-kick

RUFC have won a free-kick early on in the game after NEUFC player fouled an attacker. Dangerous position as the delivery is whipped in but the Highlanders clear away the danger.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Rangdajied United FC 5'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Highlanders Dominating Possession

All the possession is with NorthEast United FC but still no clear cut chance on Rangdajied United FC goal.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Rangdajied United FC 9'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Rangdajied Judicious Gets Booked

We have the first booking of the evening and it's Rangdajied United FC's Judicious who gets yellow-carded for a ludicrous foul.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Rangdajied United FC 15'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: NEUFC Win Penalty

Drama! The Highlanders have won a penalty thanks to a marauding run in the box from Thoi as he is fouled and the referee immediately points to the spot.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Rangdajied United FC 22'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bekey Scores

Bekey steps up and with his cool and calm run up, slids past the RUFC goalie to put his side 1-0 up in the game.

NorthEast United FC 1-0 Rangdajied United FC 23'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Highlanders Miss Another Chance

Parthib Gogoi makes a run on the right flank and lays off a low pass but Thoi Singh cannot divert it on goal and chance goes begging.

NorthEast United FC 1-0 Rangdajied United FC 27'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: RUFC Level

Manbha has levelled the scores out of no where and NEUFC are shell-shocked. Highlanders coach is not a happy man on the sidelines as Juan Pedro Benali wears an angry look.

NorthEast United FC 1-1 Rangdajied United FC 33'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: RUFC Clinch Surprise Lead

Would you believe it! RUFC are ahead and how! A free-kick from long-way out and it hits the post but on the rebound, Denzel puts it goal bound to gain lead in the game!

NorthEast United FC 1-1 Rangdajied United FC 43'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: HT

All to play for NEUFC in the second-half with RUFC gaining a surprise lead at the break.

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second-half Begins

Second-half underway as NEUFC look to grab a goal early against RUFC in this dead-rubber.

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Highlanders Looking Desperate

The Highlanders are looking desperate as they search for an equaliser against RUFC in Shillong. As they look to push forward, Benali and co won't hope that a single mistake allows RUFC to sneak behind and score the third goal.

NorthEast United FC 1-2 Rangdajied United FC 51'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Parthib Goes In The Books

Parthib Gogoi goes in the books for a foul on Rangdajied United FC skipper. A frustrated foul that!

NorthEast United FC 1-2 Rangdajied United FC 56'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: NEUFC Subs

Alaaeddine on for Parthib

Lalbiakdika on for Thoi

Fredy makes his first appearance of the season and comes on for Arshaf.


NorthEast United FC 1-2 Rangdajied United FC 60'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: NEUFC Getting Frustrated

Macarton is the latest NEUFC player to get booked and seems the frustration is piling on the Highlanders' players. His previous booking sees him miss the quarterfinal match due to suspension.

NorthEast United FC 1-2 Rangdajied United FC 65'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Alaaeddine Ajaraie Header Fired Wide

Alaaeddine Ajaraie's header goes wide off the post from a corner. NEUFC win a corner but the Moroccan cannot level for his side as RUFC heave a sigh of relief.

NorthEast United FC 1-2 Rangdajied United FC 74'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Jairo Levels For NEUFC

2-2! What a game this is turning out to be! Jairo levels for the Highlanders and RUFC will rue their defending at the back.

NorthEast United FC 2-2 Rangdajied United FC 75'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Tensed Last 10 Minutes

Tensed last 10 minutes plus stoppages as RUFC look to hold on to the draw whereas Highlanders will search for that elusive winner and have Ajaraie in their attack.

NorthEast United FC 2-2 Rangdajied United FC 80'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: RUFC Waste Free-kick Opportunity

RUFC win a free-kick and waste it by hitting it way long into the stands. A golden chance wasted there as they allow NEUFC to get back into the game and more so, earn possesion.

NorthEast United FC 2-2 Rangdajied United FC 85'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: RUFC Come Near To A Winner

RUFC almost grab a winner in injury-time against NEUFC but the Highlanders' goalie parries it wide. Superb stop and RUFC have a corner.

NorthEast United FC 2-2 Rangdajied United FC 90+4'

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Spoils Shared

Both teams share the spoils as NEUFC draw against RUFC in Shillong.

NorthEast United FC 2-2 Rangdajied United FC FT'

Published At:
  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks