UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Scores: Aston Villa Travel To Basel; Celtic Welcome AS Roma

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Scores: A total of 18 matches are set to take place on matchday 6 of the 2nd division of European football. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates, scores and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
What's up folks. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday 6, where we will be covering all the matches simultaneously. A total of 18 matches will be played today all across Europe as teams continue to work hard to qualify for the next round of the tournament. Last night we witnessed some enthralling encounters in the top-tier UEFA Champions League and tonight, it's time for the teams in the 2nd division to showcase their talent. Follow our live blog and stay tuned with us as we will bring you the real-time updates, playing XIs and more.
LIVE UPDATES

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 6 LIVE Scores: Live Streaming Details 

All the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matches can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network on Television screens.

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 6 LIVE Scores: 01:30 AM (IST) Kick-Offs 

Celtic vs. Roma

Porto vs. Malmö

Basel vs. Aston Villa

FCSB vs. Feyenoord

Lyon vs. Go Ahead Eagles

Panathinaikos vs. Viktoria Plzeň

Celta vs. Bologna

Freiburg vs. Salzburg

Brann vs. Fenerbahçe

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 6 LIVE Scores: 11:15 PM (IST) Kick-Offs 

Young Boys vs. Lille

Midtjylland vs. Genk

Utrecht vs. Nottingham Forest

Ferencváros vs. Rangers

GNK Dinamo vs. Real Betis

Nice vs. Braga

Ludogorets vs. PAOK

Sturm Graz vs. Crvena Zvezda

VfB Stuttgart vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 6 LIVE Scores: Tonight's Fixtures

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 6 LIVE Scores: Welcome

Hello ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our live coverage of all the 18 fixtures set to take place tonight on matchday 6 of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26. Stay tuned for the build-up, live scores and more.

Published At:
