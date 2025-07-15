India Vs UAE, ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch The Match Live?

India open their ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup campaign against the UAE at the ICC academy ground in Dubai on Friday, December 12th

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs UAE, ACC Mens U-19 Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch The Match Live?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again entered the record books by surpassing former India U19 captain Unmukt Chand’s tally of sixes in Youth One-Day Internationals. Photo: X/cricketcomau
  • India take on UAE in the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup opener

  • Match set to begin from 10:30AM (IST) onwards

  • Check the live streaming details

Following the successes of the senior Men's team and the Youth team, the Indian U-19 team is all set to follow suit in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. The Boys in Blue will begin their campaign against UAE in the tournament opener on Friday, December 12.

There is plenty of expectations from the Indian team, who will have IPL fame Ayush Mhatre as their captain. Teenage sensational Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was a part of the Rising Stars team, is also a part of the side.

The Indian team will begin their campaign against UAE, followed by clashes against arch-rivals Pakistan and minnows Malaysia in Group A. If they are able to top their table, then they will qualify for the semi-finals.

In Group B, there are teams like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

India Vs UAE, ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup: Live Streaming Info

When And Where Will The India Vs UAE, ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup Match Be Played?

The ICC Academy Ground will host the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup opener between India and UAE on December 12th, Friday from 10:30AM (IST) onwards.

India Vs UAE, ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup: Where To Watch The Match Live?

India Vs UAE, ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup match can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network.

