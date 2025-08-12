Cristiano Ronaldo Engaged To Georgina Rodriguez After Eight Years Of Dating

Portugal and Al-Nassr titan Cristiano Ronaldo first met Georgina Rodriguez in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid. He had earlier hinted at marriage during Georgina's Netflix docu-series, telling her that the proposal would happen "when we get that click"

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Cristiano Ronaldo Engaged To Georgina Rodriguez
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo posing with his partner, model Georgina Rodriguez. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Georgina Rodriguez shares news of engagement on Instagram

  • Photo shows big ring on her finger

  • Duo parents five children

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez are now engaged after eight years of dating. The 31-year-old Rodriguez announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday (August 11, 2025) with a photograph showing a big ring on her finger. “Yes, I do,” read the caption in Spanish. “In this and in all my lives.”

Estimates regarding the ring vary, with several jewellery experts pegging it to be worth more than two million US dollars and likely exceeding 10-15 carats.

Rodriguez and the 40-year-old Ronaldo have four kids together — twins Eva Maria and Mateo (born in 2017 through surrogacy), Alana (born in 2017) and Bella (born in 2022). Bella's twin brother Angel tragically passed away in 2022. The couple also parents Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior (born in 2010).

Ronaldo first met Rodriguez in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star now plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, and had scored 25 goals in 30 league matches for the club in the 2024-25 season.

Al-Nassr and Portugal footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo. - Photo: X | Al-Nassr FC
Did Cristiano Ronaldo Make A Secret Call To Lionel Messi After Ballon D'Or Leak - Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Portuguese football legend had earlier hinted at marriage during Georgina's Netflix docu-series 'I Am Georgina', telling her that the proposal would happen "when we get that click" and reassuring her and millions of viewers that it was only a matter of time.

Published At:
