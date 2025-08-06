Did Cristiano Ronaldo Make A Secret Call To Lionel Messi After Ballon D'Or Leak - Here's What We Know

⦁ The leak revealed Ronaldo as the winner, tying him with Messi at five awards
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football star, reportedly made a 'secret' phone call to Lionel Messi after the Ballon d'Or result was leaked in 2017. At that time, Ronaldo had four Ballon d'Or awards, while Messi had five, making their rivalry in international football and La Liga notable.
Before the official ceremony, Ronaldo learned of his victory and decided to inform Messi personally. According to the report, Ronaldo called Messi to share the news that he had won the prestigious prize.
It's claimed that Messi, then with FC Barcelona, congratulated Ronaldo on his achievement, demonstrating mutual respect between the two football icons.
Timeline To Remember
In November 2017, ahead of the official Ballon d'Or ceremony on 7 December, reports emerged of a leaked image from France Football magazine suggesting Lionel Messi would win the award. This leak sparked widespread speculation in the football community.
However, the official announcement on 7 December confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo as the winner, marking his fifth Ballon d'Or and equalling Messi's record. The leak and subsequent confirmation highlighted the intense rivalry and media attention surrounding these two football icons.
Messi Vs Ronaldo Ballon d'Or Rivalry
In 2018, Luka Modric broke the Ballon d'Or dominance held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, ending their long-standing stranglehold on the award. Messi would go on to win three of the next four Ballon d'Or awards between 2018 and 2023, though, bringing his total to eight, the most in football history.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, has not won the Ballon d'Or since his 2017 triumph, marking a shift in the football landscape and individual honours.
During their peak years, Ronaldo and Messi faced off in Spain's La Liga, representing Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. Their on-field rivalry captivated fans as they competed for top trophies and personal honours, solidifying their status as two of football’s most decorated players.
Messi-Ronaldo Legacy In Ballon d'Or History
The Ballon d'Or rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has defined an era in football, with both players pushing each other to new heights. Their combined total of thirteen Ballon d'Or awards between 2008 and 2023 is unmatched in football history.
The mutual respect and competitive spirit between Ronaldo and Messi continue to inspire fans and players alike, ensuring their legacy endures in international football and beyond.
Between 2008 and 2023, Messi secured the award eight times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023), while Ronaldo won it five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017). Their dominance was interrupted in 2018 when Luka Modric claimed the award.
The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony further highlighted a changing landscape, as neither Messi nor Ronaldo were nominated for the first time since 2003.
Luka Modric's Win And Its Historical Context
Modric led Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title and captained Croatia to their first World Cup final. His win recognised midfielders' contributions to football and challenged the forward-centric focus of previous awards.
The 2018 Ballon d'Or also underscored the impact of international tournaments on individual accolades, and of course, it ended the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly.
And Finally, Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Friends?
Lionel Messi has emphasised the professional nature of his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. In a June 2025 DSports interview, Messi reiterated his respect and admiration, noting their competition remained on the pitch and that they do not socialise off it.
Despite the 'secret' phone call and their mutual respect, Ronaldo and Messi are not considered friends. In the said interview, Messi clarified their relationship, stating, "The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field.
"Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends obviously because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect."