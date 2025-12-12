Erling Haaland Targets Messi-Ronaldo Longevity As Norway Return To FIFA World Cup After 28 Years

Erling Haaland says Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain the benchmark for sustained excellence as he heads to his first FIFA World Cup. The Norway striker scored a record-equalling 16 goals in qualifying to end his nation’s 28-year absence

Erling Haaland plundered 16 goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.
  • Haaland fired Norway to their first World Cup since 1998, scoring 16 goals in eight qualifiers

  • Norway topped a group containing Italy with 100% record, securing Haaland’s World Cup debut

  • The Manchester City striker said Messi and Ronaldo are examples for all professionals

Erling Haaland is taking inspiration from the longevity of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to join the legendary duo at the 2026 World Cup.

Haaland helped Norway qualify for their first World Cup since 1998 as they romped to eight victories from eight games in a UEFA qualifying group that included Italy.

The Manchester City striker scored 16 goals in those eight qualifiers, matching Robert Lewandowski's single-campaign record in UEFA World Cup qualifying. The Poland star netted 16 times in qualifying for the 2018 tournament, but he needed 10 games to do so.

Haaland will now feature at his first World Cup, with Norway set to face France, Senegal and a still unknown inter-confederation play-off winner, with their group-stage games being played in Foxborough and New Jersey.

Should Norway progress through the tournament, Haaland could come up against Messi or Ronaldo, who are both set to feature at a sixth edition of the World Cup.

Asked if he took inspiration from the duo's achievements and longevity, Haaland told ESPN Brasil: "Of course. 

"I think for every single football player on this planet, both Cristiano and Messi are an example of what you should do, how you should do to be able to perform at the highest level for 15 years in the greatest leagues.

"They are both inspirational. Cristiano maybe has let us in a bit more on the things he's been doing. Look at how he takes care of his body! 

"This is amazing. He's 40, it's incredible to still be able to play. All respect to him for being able to do that. It's not easy."

Before last week's group-stage draw was made, the Opta supercomputer ranked Norway as ninth favourites to win the World Cup with a 2.3% chance.

Messi's Argentina were fourth favourites at 8.7%, with Portugal sixth with a 6.6% probability.

Reflecting on Norway's celebrations after clinching qualification, Haaland said: "I don't like beers but I did [celebrate]!

"It was really special to finally qualify for the World Cup, for the first time in 28 years. 

"I never lived when there was a World Cup with Norway in it. Now I finally get to live through it. It's a special moment. It's going to be amazing."

Norway's opening Group I match will be against one of Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq on June 16, with Senegal next up on June 22 and their showdown with France – and Kylian Mbappe – set for June 26.

