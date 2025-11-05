Cristiano Ronaldo Insists World Cup Glory Not Needed To Define His Legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo said it’s “unfair” to judge his career by a World Cup win, calling it neither a dream nor a measure of greatness
The Portugal captain, with 143 goals and five Ballons d’Or, said he doesn’t need the trophy to prove he’s better than Lionel Messi
Portugal, ousted by Morocco in 2022, will play their first major event without the late Diogo Jota
Cristiano Ronaldo believes it would be unfair to judge his career based on whether he wins the World Cup, claiming “it’s not a dream” to win the competition.
Portugal were knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the 2022 World Cup by Morocco, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina going on to win the tournament in Qatar.
Ronaldo has scored eight goals and registered two assists in 22 World Cup finals matches, but he has never scored in the knockout rounds.
The five-time Champions League winner, who also has five Ballons d’Or to his name, is the all-time leading scorer in international matches with 143 goals.
Ronaldo insisted his career will not be defined by the outcome of next summer’s World Cup, and claimed he does not need to win the trophy to prove he is better than Messi.
“If you ask me, Cristiano, is it a dream to win the World Cup? No, it's not a dream,” said Ronaldo in an interview with Piers Morgan.
“To define if I'm one of the best of the history, to win one competition, [of] six games, seven games. You think it's fair?
“Is Messi better than me? I disagree. I don't want to be humble.”
Ronaldo, who helped his nation win Euro 2016, is expected to lead Portugal in the United States, Canada and Mexico if they qualify.
It would be the team's first major tournament without Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car crash in July.
“I didn't believe when they sent me the messages,” Ronaldo said.
“I cried a lot. It was a very difficult moment for everyone, for the country, for families, for friends, for teammates.
“Devastated. It was very, very sad news.”