Sunderland Vs Manchester City Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
  • Pep Guardiola said Rodri could feature against Sunderland

  • Win for Manchester City would move them back within two points of leaders Arsenal

  • Sunderland sit seventh in Premier table and could move to fifth if they beat City

Pep Guardiola brushed off the idea that there are only two teams left in the Premier League title race ahead of Manchester City's meeting with Sunderland on New Year's Day.

Arsenal beat Aston Villa 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday to go five points clear of second-place City at the top of the table, with Unai Emery's side now six points off the pace.

A victory for City, who have won each of their last six league outings, would move them back within two points of the Gunners at the midway point of the campaign.

But Guardiola, who also confirmed Rodri may feature on Thursday, was quick to point out that it was still tight, especially with high-flying Sunderland up next for his side.

Asked if City and the Gunners were the only contenders for the title, Guardiola said: "Are you sure?

"A few weeks [ago], it was just Arsenal, two days ago, it was three [teams] in the title race. And now it is just one. We will see."

On Sunderland, he added: "They are so tough. I remember in my first season when I went there, the crowd was unbelievable. They have beaten Newcastle [United]. Arsenal and Aston Villa could not win there.

"It will be really difficult, but at the same time, we are ready."

Sunderland currently sit seventh in the table and could move to fifth if they get a win over City.

They are unbeaten at the Stadium of Light this season, avoiding defeat in each of their first nine home matches of a Premier League season for just the third time (W5 D4).

Sunderland got a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in their last such match, with Simon Adingra netting their goal, and Regis Le Bris is hoping he can use that as a springboard to keep growing in confidence.

"It was obvious that this period was a busy period with fewer players, so it means more opportunities to get game time," Le Bris said of the winger.

"He's still a talented player – it's just sometimes you can have a tough period with less confidence and so on.

"He worked hard, and he's well-connected with the club now, so it's not a surprise. I hope it will continue."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sunderland – Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has five assists in the Premier League this season, the most by a Sunderland player before the turn of the year in a campaign in the competition since Andy Reid in 2009-10 (six).

Against Leeds, Xhaka made the most final-third entries (13) and made 24 passes into the final third, more than any other player on the pitch, as well as creating three chances.

Manchester City – Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki has been involved in eight goals in his last nine Premier League appearances for Man City (one goal, seven assists).

He both scored and assisted in a game for the first time against Nottingham Forest last time out, in what was his 13th appearance.

MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER CITY WIN

Since drawing 2-2 in April 2014, Man City have won their last seven Premier League matches against Sunderland, last enjoying a longer winning run against them between December 2002 and December 2009 (nine wins).

And Sunderland have lost their last three Premier League home games against City, having won four in a row against them at the Stadium of Light before this.

Sunderland have not lost their first league game in any of the last seven calendar years (W3 D4) since a 1-0 home loss to Barnsley in 2018 in the Championship.

However, City are equally as dangerous in their opening match; they have won their first league game in 18 of the last 19 calendar years, including the last 13 in a row. The only exception in this run was a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on New Year's Day 2012.

City have lost just one of their last 30 away Premier League matches against promoted clubs (W23 D6), losing 3-2 to Norwich City in September 2019. They are unbeaten in their last 17 since that defeat at Carrow Road (W14 D3).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Sunderland – 17.5%

Draw – 19.6%

Manchester City – 62.9%

