Several Killed, Many Injured In New Year Explosion And Fire At Swiss Ski Resort Bar

Several people were killed and many injured after an explosion and fire at a crowded bar in Crans-Montana.
The incident occurred around 1:30 am during New Year celebrations at the tourist-popular Le Constellation bar.
Swiss police have launched an investigation and scheduled a news conference to provide further details.
Several people were killed and many others injured after an explosion and subsequent fire tore through a crowded bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year’s celebrations, police said early on Thursday, according to Associated Press.
The incident occurred at around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) at Le Constellation, a bar popular with tourists, where more than a hundred people were inside as revellers rang in the new year, AP reported. Emergency services were rushed to the scene in the Alpine municipality following reports of a major blaze and casualties.
“The fire started around 1:30 am this morning in a bar called Le Constellation,” police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion said. “More than a hundred people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead.” He added that a reception centre and a helpline had been set up to assist affected families.
Police said the full scale of the casualties was still being assessed as investigators began examining the cause of the explosion and fire. “We’re just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is an internationally renowned ski resort with lots of tourists,” Lathion said, according to Associated Press.
Crans-Montana, located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, lies about 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the Matterhorn and attracts large numbers of international visitors, particularly during the holiday season, AP reported.
Authorities said a news conference was scheduled for 10 am local time in Crans-Montana to provide further details as the investigation progresses.
(With inputs from Associated Press)