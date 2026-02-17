2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 10 Events At Cortina

Day 10 of the 2026 Winter Olympics saw thrilling action across multiple events. China’s Eileen Gu practiced ahead of the women’s freestyle skiing big air finals in Livigno, while Switzerland’s Matthias Riebli took part in a biathlon training session in Anterselva. Canada’s Megan Oldham claimed her second medal of the Games, winning gold in the big air competition after earning bronze in women’s slopestyle. In ski jumping, Germany’s Andreas Wellinger and Philipp Raimund experienced disruptions as snowfall interrupted the final round of the men’s super team event in Predazzo.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara
Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete during the pairs figure skating long program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
1/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Andreas Wellinger-ski jumping
Andreas Wellinger, center, and Philipp Raimund, of Germany, left, react as a snowfall interrupts the final round jump of the ski jumping men's super team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel
Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel of Germany compete during the pairs figure skating long program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Chinas Eileen Gu
From left, silver medalist China's Eileen Gu celebrates as gold medalist Canada's Megan Oldham and bronze medalist Itay's Flora Tabanelli walk off after the women's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Elana Meyers Taylor
United States' gold medalist Elana Meyers Taylor celebrates at the finish after the women's monobob competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Stephan Embacher
Gold medalists Stephan Embacher and Jan Hoerl, of Austria, celebrate on the podium, with silver medalists Pawel Wasek and Kacper Tomasiak, of Poland, and bronze medalists Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal and Johann Andre Forfang, of Norway, after the ski jumping men's super team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini
Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini of Italy compete during the pairs figure skating long program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Megan Oldham
Canada's Megan Oldham competes during the women's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Song Qiwu, of China
Song Qiwu, of China, goes down the ramp during his trial jump of the ski jumping men's super team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-ski jumping
Athletes make their way to the ramp for their trial jump of the ski jumping men's super team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Aerin Frankel
United States goalkeeper Aerin Frankel blocks a shot by Sweden during the second period of a women's ice hockey semifinal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Norways Juni Arnekleiv
Norway's Juni Arnekleiv participates in a biathlon training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-alpine ski
Spectators watch an alpine ski, men's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Marketa Davidova
Marketa Davidova, of Czechia, participates in a biathlon training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Chinas Eileen Gu
China's Eileen Gu practices before the women's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-
Images are projected on the sheets of ice before a men's curling round robin session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Joachim Salarich
Spain's Joachim Salarich is photographed through a window as he arrives at the finish area during an alpine ski men's slalom race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/John Locher
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Chiles Tomas Holscher
Chile's Tomas Holscher speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Matthias Riebli, of Switzerland
Matthias Riebli, of Switzerland, participates in a biathlon training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Xandra Velzeboer
Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands celebrates the gold after the women's 1,000 meters short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Canadas Taylor Austin
Canada's Taylor Austin, front, and Shaquille Murray-Lawrence slide down the track during a two man bobsled run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-biathlon training session
Athletes participate in a biathlon training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
22/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-mens 5000m relay short track speed skating
Team China, Team Italy, Team Canada and Team Hungary compete in the men's 5000m relay short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
23/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Brandon Kim
Brandon Kim of the United States, Oleh Handei of Ukraine and Daniil Eybog of Uzbekistan crash in the heats during the men's 500 meter short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
24/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Andrew Heo
Andrew Heo of the United States warms up for his heat during the men's 500 meter short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
25/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Frances Steven Amiez
France's Steven Amiez speeds down the course, during an alpine ski, men's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
26/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen reacts after crashing during an alpine ski, men's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
27/27
Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026 Day 10 photo highlights-Norways Atle Lie McGrath
Norway's Atle Lie McGrath walks off the course after skiing out during an alpine ski, men's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/John Locher
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ZIM VS IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Target Super 8s Qualification, Ireland Stand In Way

  2. New Zealand Vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Phillips Scores Fifty, Rachin Holds Other End | NZ 132/2 (12)

  3. Pakistan A Vs UAE LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Early Blow For PAK As Dharnidharka Falls For Duck

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  4. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  5. 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  4. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Phillips Scores Fifty, Rachin Holds Other End | NZ 132/2 (12)