2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 10 Events At Cortina

Gold medalists Stephan Embacher and Jan Hoerl, of Austria, celebrate on the podium, with silver medalists Pawel Wasek and Kacper Tomasiak, of Poland, and bronze medalists Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal and Johann Andre Forfang, of Norway, after the ski jumping men's super team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader