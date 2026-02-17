2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 10 Events At Cortina
Day 10 of the 2026 Winter Olympics saw thrilling action across multiple events. China’s Eileen Gu practiced ahead of the women’s freestyle skiing big air finals in Livigno, while Switzerland’s Matthias Riebli took part in a biathlon training session in Anterselva. Canada’s Megan Oldham claimed her second medal of the Games, winning gold in the big air competition after earning bronze in women’s slopestyle. In ski jumping, Germany’s Andreas Wellinger and Philipp Raimund experienced disruptions as snowfall interrupted the final round of the men’s super team event in Predazzo.
