Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 2026 FIFA World Cup Will Be His Last For Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has featured in five World Cups for Portugal, with his best finish at the prestigious tournament coming back in 2006 when his nation reached the semi-finals

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 2026 World Cup Will Be His Last For Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed the 2026 World Cup will be his last for Portugal

  • Portugal have already reached the 2026 edition

  • Cristiano Ronaldo would become the first player to score at six World Cups should he net in 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be his final outing at FIFA's flagship tournament for Portugal. 

Ronaldo, who has scored 953 goals for club and country, also revealed that he plans to bring the curtain down on his glittering career in the next two years. 

The 41-year-old has featured in five World Cups for Portugal, with his best finish at the prestigious tournament coming back in 2006 when his nation reached the semi-finals. 

Portugal have already reached the 2026 edition, taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, with Ronaldo on the cusp of breaking more records. 

Should he score at next year's World Cup, he would become the second-oldest player to score a goal in the tournament's history, after Roger Milla (42 years, 39 days).

He also holds the record for the player to have scored at the most different editions of the World Cup, having found the back of the net in all five he has featured in. 

Ronaldo would become the first player to score at six World Cups should he net in 2026. 

Related Content
Related Content

And in an interview with CNN, when asked whether 2026 would be his last World Cup, Ronaldo said: "Definitely, yes.

"I will be 41 years old, and I think [this] will be the moment in the big competition."

info_icon

Ronaldo has scored eight times in 22 appearances at the World Cup, a total only bettered by Eusebio (nine) for Portugal at the tournament. 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's best return at a single tournament came in Russia seven years ago, when he scored four goals as Portugal reached the round of 16. 

Ronaldo (22) could surpass great rival Lionel Messi (26) for the most matches played at the World Cup. 

However, Argentina would need to fail to qualify from the group, while Portugal would have to reach the final, for this to happen. 

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star also said last week he would retire "soon" but confirmed on Tuesday it would likely be in the next couple of years.

"Let's be honest, when I mean soon, it's probably one or two years, I'll still be at the game," Ronaldo added. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site