Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 2026 FIFA World Cup Will Be His Last For Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be his final outing at FIFA's flagship tournament for Portugal.
Ronaldo, who has scored 953 goals for club and country, also revealed that he plans to bring the curtain down on his glittering career in the next two years.
The 41-year-old has featured in five World Cups for Portugal, with his best finish at the prestigious tournament coming back in 2006 when his nation reached the semi-finals.
Portugal have already reached the 2026 edition, taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, with Ronaldo on the cusp of breaking more records.
Should he score at next year's World Cup, he would become the second-oldest player to score a goal in the tournament's history, after Roger Milla (42 years, 39 days).
He also holds the record for the player to have scored at the most different editions of the World Cup, having found the back of the net in all five he has featured in.
Ronaldo would become the first player to score at six World Cups should he net in 2026.
And in an interview with CNN, when asked whether 2026 would be his last World Cup, Ronaldo said: "Definitely, yes.
"I will be 41 years old, and I think [this] will be the moment in the big competition."
Ronaldo has scored eight times in 22 appearances at the World Cup, a total only bettered by Eusebio (nine) for Portugal at the tournament.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's best return at a single tournament came in Russia seven years ago, when he scored four goals as Portugal reached the round of 16.
Ronaldo (22) could surpass great rival Lionel Messi (26) for the most matches played at the World Cup.
However, Argentina would need to fail to qualify from the group, while Portugal would have to reach the final, for this to happen.
The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star also said last week he would retire "soon" but confirmed on Tuesday it would likely be in the next couple of years.
"Let's be honest, when I mean soon, it's probably one or two years, I'll still be at the game," Ronaldo added.