IPL Final, RCB Vs PBKS Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Break 18 Years Curse, Lift Maiden IPL Trophy in Ahmedabad

RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Welcome!
Welcome to all for the one last time in the fabled 18th season of Indian Premier League 2025 where two teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will meet for their maiden title clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The last time these two team met in the Qualifier 1 RCB edged out PBKS to reach final.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Weather Update
The IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad promises a warm and slightly muggy evening, with temperatures around 29°C and humidity touching 58%. A partly cloudy sky and a low 5% chance of rain mean play is unlikely to be interrupted, though a light drizzle can’t be ruled out. With the dew point at 22°C and winds gusting up to 41 km/h, conditions could favour the chasing team under the lights.
According to Accuweather, rain is expected to hit the city in around 17 mins.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Preity Zinta's Post For Skipper Shreyas Iyer After Qualifier 2 Win
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: List Of IPL Winners
Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has crowned seven different champions, reflecting the league’s competitive depth and changing tides. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have dominated the title count, while other franchises like Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have etched their names in IPL history. Notably, Gujarat Titans won in their debut season, and Deccan Chargers, though now defunct, lifted the trophy in 2009.
Here's a year-wise list of IPL winners so far:
2008 – Rajasthan Royals
2009 – Deccan Chargers
2010 – Chennai Super Kings
2011 – Chennai Super Kings
2012 – Kolkata Knight Riders
2013 – Mumbai Indians
2014 – Kolkata Knight Riders
2015 – Mumbai Indians
2016 – Sunrisers Hyderabad
2017 – Mumbai Indians
2018 – Chennai Super Kings
2019 – Mumbai Indians
2020 – Mumbai Indians
2021 – Chennai Super Kings
2022 – Gujarat Titans
2023 – Chennai Super Kings
2024 – Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Head-To-Head
Played: 36
RCB: 18
PBKS: 18
Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal lead the stats chart between both the teams. Ahead of the Title clash, get all the important stats here.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Live Streaming
The IPL 2025 Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings broadcast is available on Star Sports network and the live streaming on JioHotstar.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: When Was The Last Time Both Team Reached Final?
The last time Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reached the IPL final was in 2016, where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring thriller. Prior to that, RCB had made it to the summit clash in 2009 and 2011 as well, losing to Deccan Chargers and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Despite reaching the final three times, the elusive IPL trophy has remained out of their grasp. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, made their only final appearance in 2014, where they went down to Kolkata Knight Riders in a memorable contest that gave KKR their second title. Both franchises, long regarded as perennial underachievers, are desperate to break their title jinx and script a historic first on the grandest stage of all.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Closing Ceremony Details
Fans can look forward to a thrilling finale to IPL 2025 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings in a long-awaited clash for their maiden title. Adding emotional depth to the evening, the BCCI has planned a heartfelt closing ceremony that will include a special tribute to the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor.
The tribute, led by celebrated singer Shankar Mahadevan, will begin at 6:00 PM IST and feature a stirring musical performance honouring the valour of soldiers and remembering those who lost their lives in the tragic Pahalgam incident.
Joining Mahadevan on stage will be his sons, Shivam and Siddharth Mahadevan, forming a powerful musical ensemble that promises to deliver a deeply moving experience for fans across the country.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Weather Report
Rain has cast a shadow over the much-anticipated IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the pitch currently under covers as showers persist in Ahmedabad. Fans across the country are anxiously hoping for the skies to clear in time for the toss, praying that the high-stakes showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings proceeds without any weather interruptions. With both teams chasing their first-ever IPL title, the rain threat adds a fresh layer of tension to an already dramatic finale.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: It's Raining Again
It’s raining again in Ahmedabad, but that hasn’t dampened the spirits of the fans gathered outside the Narendra Modi Stadium. With umbrellas out and many drenched, the energy remains electric. Deafening chants of “RCB! RCB!” and “Punjab! Punjab!” echo through the air, proving that the heart of the IPL Final is still beating strong despite the weather.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Orange And Purple Cap Holders
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Universe Boss, Chris Gayle Will Be In Attendance
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: What If Final Is Washed Out?
The stage is set for a historic IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, with both teams aiming for their maiden title. However, weather remains a looming concern, with forecasts indicating a strong chance of rain interruptions—much like the rain-hit Qualifier 2. To accommodate potential delays, officials have allotted an extra two hours to complete the game tonight. If the final still cannot be finished, a reserve day is in place for June 4. In the worst-case scenario where rain washes out both days, PBKS will be declared champions by virtue of finishing higher on the league table. Should play begin but be disrupted midway, the DLS method will determine the result.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Salt Is Back!
Good news for RCB fans as opener Phil Salt has joined the RCB squad early at 3 AM in the morning after flying to England for his child's birth.
Meanwhile, the passing showers are gone in Ahmedabad but covers remian intact
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Covers Are Off
The rain gods have stopped and the covers from the black red soild centre pitch is out. The pitch which will be used for today's match will be the centre pitch with a mix soil.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Closing Ceremony Begins
Indian singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has set the tone for a stirring closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, taking center stage amid a sea of anticipation. As he raised his voice with a passionate “Bharat Mata ki!”, the stadium reverberated with a deafening “Jai!” in reply, uniting thousands in a shared patriotic fervor. The atmosphere is electric, pulsating with emotion and pride as fans rise to their feet, waving flags and lighting up the night with their energy.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final
Some pep talks from No. 18 Virat Kohli in the RCB hurdle.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Shreyas Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl
Punjab Kings win toss and elect to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final.
Punjab Kings Playing XI : Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood
Impact Substitutes:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Swapnil Singh, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj S Bhandage, Suyash Sharma, Tim Seifert
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: No Tim David, No Harpreet Brar
Big selection calls ahead of the IPL 2025 final as both teams look to fine-tune their XIs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have opted to leave out Tim David, with Suyash Sharma expected to come in as the Impact Player. On the Punjab Kings side, Prabhsimran Singh is likely to be their Impact sub, adding firepower at the top. Spencer Johnson gets the nod over Bartlett — despite the latter marking his run-up — while Harpreet Brar misses out, a surprising omission considering his control in the middle overs. Both teams are banking on flexibility and match-ups in what promises to be a tactical battle.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Time For National Anthem
National Anthem is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of final to tribute Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Let's Play!
The two on-field umpires Nitin Menon & Jayaraman Madanagopal stride out to the middle. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt to open for RCB as Arshdeep Singh set to open the proceeding with the ball.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 13/0 (1.0)
Arshdeep Singh started with down the leg delivery which was called a wide, but never looked in rythm. A short of length delivery on waist side was pulled over deep fine leg for a six and then a slower short-off length delivery was yet against pulled for a boundary by Phil Salt.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 18/0 (1.4)
Kyle Jamieson, much like Josh Hazlewood, thrives on discipline — sticking to a probing length and subtly varying his pace. After being lofted for a boundary over long-on by Phil Salt on a marginally fuller delivery, Jamieson quickly adjusted. He pulled his length back and took the pace off, luring Salt into a false stroke. Attempting another big shot, Salt mistimed the slower ball and sent it high into the Ahmedabad night sky. Skipper Shreyas Iyer judged it perfectly, settling under the swirling ball to complete a crucial catch and give Punjab Kings an early breakthrough.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 39/1 (3.3)
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 55/1 (6.0)
The mandatory powerplay over finishes as RCB reach 55 with loss of one wicket. Kyle Jamieson picked up the wicket to Phil Salt but after that it's all about Mayank Agrawal timin shots and Virat Kohli anchoring the innings.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 66/2 (7.3)
Yuzvendra Chahal wasted no time in making an impact, continuing his dominance over Mayank Agarwal in the IPL. Coming into the attack, Chahal struck in his very first over as Mayank, looking to up the ante, got down on one knee to play the sweep. But he completely mistimed it, getting a thick top edge that flew straight to Arshdeep Singh in the deep. It was a simple catch and a familiar script — Mayank falling to Chahal for the seventh time in ten IPL innings. The leg-spinner now has the opener’s number, having dismissed him for a modest 72 runs off 46 balls at a strike rate of 156.52 but a meagre average of 10.28.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 103/3 (12)
Second wicket for Kyle Jamieson—and it’s a massive momentum shift! Just moments after being launched over long-off for a towering six by Rajat Patidar, the tall Kiwi pacer keeps his cool and sticks to his slower legcutter. First, he beats Patidar with a back-of-length delivery that deceives him outside off, and then delivers a fuller, dipping one that lands perfectly in front of middle. Patidar, looking to flick it across the line, is caught plumb in front. No review, no doubt—he walks back after a brisk 26 off 16. RCB now find themselves at 96 for 3 in 10.5 overs, with Virat Kohli holding firm at 28 off 22, showing an impressive control percentage of 95.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 125/3 (14)
The message from the dugout couldn’t be clearer—RCB need to press the accelerator now! Just after the strategic time-out at 8:35 PM IST, they respond with a maximum, trying to shift the momentum. But make no mistake, Punjab Kings have executed their plans with precision so far. Their use of slower variations has stifled the scoring, with boundaries drying up and pressure building steadily. At 111/3 after 13 overs, Virat Kohli continues to anchor the innings with a measured 35 off 29, but the asking rate is creeping up. RCB have already lost three key wickets in their quest to up the tempo, and with Liam Livingstone still settling in on 6 off 6, the onus is now on this pair to launch the final assault.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 131/3 (14.4)
Chahal ends his spell with figures of 1 for 37 from four overs, slightly dented by a 13-run final over—the joint-most expensive of RCB’s innings. Livingstone flexed his muscles with a towering six over long-off, while Kohli showcased his precision with a slog-swept four between deep midwicket and long-on. Yet, despite those two standout shots, there was a sense of controlled aggression—both batters largely content to rotate strike and push singles into the deep. The intent was there, but the full-blown assault remained on pause, as if RCB were still waiting for the right moment to let loose.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 133/4 (15.1)
WICKET! A massive moment in the Final as Virat Kohli falls trying to up the ante, but his timing deserts him at the wrong time. Omarzai, who’s had an impressive evening with the ball, caps it with a moment of brilliance in the field. A short delivery outside off at 127.1 kmph, Kohli attempts a pull but the ball climbs awkwardly, hitting high on the bat and lobbing into the midwicket region. Omarzai, alert and agile, sprints off his follow-through and dives full-stretch to complete a sensational two-handed catch. Kohli walks back for 43 off 35—a knock that lacked his usual fluency, as he struggled to shift gears despite a batting-friendly pitch. RCB lose their fourth wicket, and Punjab Kings tighten their grip on this high-stakes clash.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 168/5 (17)
Jitesh Sharma has continued his rich finishing form from last match where he finished the match for RCB. Against Jamieson he first scooped it over wicketkeeper's head and then after a over-height wide ball he danced through the track to smash it over long-off for the maximum.
Jitesh Sharma’s arrival at the crease has completely flipped the script on RCB’s batting plans. Until then, their tactic of banging the ball into the pitch with slower deliveries had choked the batters, exploiting the tennis-ball bounce to perfection. But Jitesh responded with fearless, inventive strokeplay—first slapping one over covers with a made-up shot off the bounce, then channeling street cricket instincts to loft one over the keeper’s head. His aggression, coupled with Liam Livingstone’s brute force—including a massive pulled six—saw RCB leak 36 runs in just two overs. Even though Jamieson dismissed Livingstone with a slower full-toss, RCB’s control has slipped, with the scoreboard now reading 168 for 5 after 17 overs, and Romario Shepherd joining the in-form Jitesh for a late onslaught.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 173/6 (18)
Just as RCB were clawing their way back into the contest, Vyshak delivered a crucial breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous Jitesh Sharma, who had threatened to take the game away with a blistering 24 off 10 balls. Looking to continue his aggressive onslaught, Jitesh went for a big heave across the line, but a clever delivery from Vyshak—a good-length ball angling in from outside off—induced an inside edge that ricocheted off his pad and clipped the off bail. It was a quiet celebration from Vyshak, but a massive moment nonetheless, ending a momentum-shifting cameo. He finishes an outstanding spell with figures of 1 for 30 in his four overs, tightening things up just when it mattered. With Jitesh gone and Romario Shepherd now joined by the lower order, RCB will look to regain control as Azmatullah Omarzai prepares to bowl out.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: RCB 190/9 (20)
Arshdeep Singh produced a masterclass in death bowling, delivering a sensational final over that turned the tide decisively in Punjab’s favour. With RCB eyeing a total well beyond 200, Arshdeep held his nerve under pressure, conceding just three singles while picking up three vital wickets in the 20th over. His accuracy, variation, and calmness in the clutch moments dismantled RCB’s lower order and ensured the momentum swung back Punjab’s way. From a position of potential dominance, RCB were restricted to 190 for 9, a total that looked well below par considering the platform they had set. Punjab will walk off the field buoyed by their comeback, especially in the death overs where Arshdeep led the charge with ice in his veins.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Punjab Need 191
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their innings at 190/9 - (lowest first-inning total) in the grand 18th Final of the Indian Premier League, a total that promised plenty but felt slightly underwhelming considering the platform they had early on. After Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl, Phil Salt came out blazing, smashing 13 runs off Arshdeep Singh in what turned out to be the most expensive first over in IPL final history.
However, the joy was short-lived for RCB as Kyle Jamieson struck in the very next over, removing Salt for 16 off 9 and setting the tone for a stop-start innings. Mayank Agarwal walked in at No. 3 and added some early impetus, stitching together a promising partnership with Virat Kohli to take RCB to 55/1 before the brakes were applied.
Yuzvendra Chahal, playing against his former franchise, removed Agarwal with a clever piece of bowling, and while Rajat Patidar played a fiery hand with 26 off 16—including a slog sweep against Chahal—it was Azmatullah Omarzai again who did the damage, caught and bowled Kohli for 43 and silencing the RCB dugout.
With wickets falling at crucial intervals and the middle overs choked by a disciplined spell from Vijaykumar Vyshak and Azmatullah Omarzai, RCB’s scoring rate dipped. Chahal, despite going for 13 in his final over to finish with 1/37, had done enough to stall the RCB momentum temporarily.
Though Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone briefly reignited the innings with a burst of boundaries, Punjab clawed back beautifully in the death overs, thanks to a final-over masterclass from Arshdeep Singh. From a threatening 168/5 after 17 overs, RCB could only manage 190/9—leaving Punjab with a target that’s competitive but far from daunting in a high-stakes final.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final
Kyle Jamieson (PBKS): "I think we will be happy with this score. It's a pretty good surface. The slower balls were holding as much as it did in the previous night.
Well the change of pace was quite effective for us two nights ago, so we wanted to use our knowledge in this game as well. It was also a plan which we made up for this game.
I was pretty much determined to bowl the slower leg cutters into the wicket. For one of my wickets, I need to give credit to Stoinis as he told me to bowl in the block hole and it worked out for me (Patidar's wicket). You need to mix-up as much as you can."
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: PBKS 23/0 (2.0)
Two bowlers conceded the joint-most expensive first overs in IPL final history. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar both leaked 13 runs apiece—Arshdeep getting punished early by Phil Salt with boundaries flying over the gully and into the fence, while Bhuvneshwar too endured an erratic opening spell against an aggressive batting approach. These overs now stand alongside Mohammed Shami’s 10-run first over in the 2023 final and Mitchell Johnson’s costly start in the 2014 final.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: PBKS 28/0 (3.0)
A potentially pivotal moment in the IPL 2025 Final as Romario Shepherd puts down a sharp but catchable chance at deep backward square leg, giving Prabhsimran Singh a crucial lifeline. On just the third ball of the third over, Josh Hazlewood banged one in short, angling into the batter, who attempted a forceful pull. The timing wasn’t perfect—off the bottom hand—but the ball flew flat toward Shepherd, who got both hands to it. It was a tough, low, fast-moving chance, but at this level and on this stage, those are expected to stick. Though it's still early in the chase, such dropped chances often echo loudest at the business end of a final. Has Shepherd dropped the trophy? Only time will tell.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: PBKS 43/1 (5.0)
RCB finally break through, and what a moment to lift the energy in this high-stakes final! Priyansh Arya, who had looked composed in the early overs, fell to a short ball from Josh Hazlewood, mistiming a pull shot to deep square. But it was Phil Salt who stole the show with an absolutely sensational effort on the boundary. Flying in from England on the morning of the match, Salt justified every mile of that trip with a breathtaking relay catch. Positioned just inside the rope, he sprinted to his right, leapt to take the ball with his fingers pointing skyward, tossed it mid-air as he crossed over the boundary, and acrobatically returned to complete the grab — leaving the crowd stunned and his teammates buzzing. RCB have their breakthrough, and it’s a massive boost, thanks to Salt’s brilliance and Hazlewood’s precision.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: PBKS 52/1 (6.0)
At the end of the powerplay, Punjab Kings find themselves at a steady 52 for 1, slightly behind RCB’s 55 for 1 at the same stage but well within striking distance considering the set target. The key advantage for PBKS is clarity—they know exactly what’s needed and are pacing their chase smartly with nine wickets still in hand. Meanwhile, RCB have made their tactical move, bringing in Suyash Sharma as their Impact Player in place of Mayank Agarwal. With the pitch offering some assistance to the slower bowlers, Suyash’s entry could be a turning point in the middle overs as RCB look to claw back control.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: PBKS 74/2 (9.0)
Krunal Pandya delivers a crucial breakthrough for RCB just when PBKS were beginning to build momentum after the powerplay. After a miserly first over, Krunal returns post the strategic time-out and dismisses the struggling Prabhsimran Singh, who had finally found some timing with a straight six off Suyash Sharma but remained largely scratchy during his stay. Tossed up around off at just 81 kmph, the ball held its line and turned slightly away. Prabhsimran danced down the track looking to loft it over long-off but was nowhere near the pitch. The mishit took a thick outside edge and ballooned up towards backward point, where Bhuvneshwar Kumar completed a simple catch. It was smart, disciplined bowling from Krunal—tight lines, clever variations, and the pressure told. Prabhsimran departs for 26 off 22, and PBKS are 74 for 2, still in the game but needing a solid rebuild.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: PBKS 81/3 (10)
Shreyas Iyer’s nightmare against Romario Shepherd continues—and what a time for it to strike again! In a high-stakes IPL Final, Shepherd delivers yet another hammer blow, dismissing Iyer for the third time in as many deliveries across their IPL encounters. This time, it’s a back-of-a-length delivery at 137 kmph outside off that gets just enough extra bounce to surprise Iyer. Attempting a square cut, Iyer is cramped for room and only manages a thick outside edge. Jitesh Sharma, ever alert behind the stumps, snaffles it cleanly and sets off in celebration. The RCB players converge in a frenzy—this is no ordinary wicket. Shreyas, visibly gutted, doesn't wait for the umpire’s verdict; he knows it’s over. Two wickets in quick succession, and PBKS suddenly find themselves reeling.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: PBKS 101/4 (13)
GONEEEE! And that could well be the turning point of the Final! Krunal Pandya, calm under pressure and clinical with his execution, delivers yet again—this time removing the dangerous Josh Inglis, who was the lifeline of the PBKS chase. Flighted full at the stumps at 100 kmph, the delivery tempts Inglis to dance down the track and go big. He obliges, aiming for a flat six over long-off, but fails to get the elevation. Liam Livingstone, stationed right at the boundary, judges it to perfection and takes a sharp catch with poise and balance. It’s a massive blow—PBKS lose their most fluent batter, and the RCB fans erupt as if the trophy is already theirs. Inglis was striking above 175 and looked in ominous touch, but Krunal’s masterstroke—forcing him off the back foot and luring him into the trap—pays rich dividends. With four wickets down and pressure mounting, RCB tighten their grip on the IPL 2025 Final. Krunal finishes his spell with figure of 2/17 in 4 overs
With 90 runs needed off 42 balls and just six wickets in hand, the pressure is mounting on the relatively new pair of Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera, who have struggled to find rhythm so far. The required rate is climbing and RCB bowlers are hunting for wickets with discipline and aggression. One more breakthrough could trigger a collapse, but PBKS still have a flicker of hope—if one of these two can spark a counterattack. For now, though, RCB are ahead in this IPL 2025 Final thriller.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: PBKS 119/4 (14)
RCB are walking a tightrope with their over rate in the final, having taken over a minute between overs for the second time. The umpires have noted the delay, and one more instance of slow over rate could cost them a crucial five-run penalty—an unforced error they can ill afford in such a high-stakes contest.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: PBKS 136/5 (16.2)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings all his experience into play and delivers a massive breakthrough just when RCB needed it most. With 55 required off 24, Nehal Wadhera had just started to find some rhythm with a six off Shepherd, but Bhuvi ends the mini momentum swing in style. He begins the 17th with a classic yorker jammed back to him, then follows it up with a perfectly executed wide yorker. Wadhera, trying to force the pace, slices it straight to sweeper cover where Krunal Pandya makes no mistake.
Next delivery big man Marcus Stoinis hits him for a six over deep cover but Bhuvneshwar replied it with wicket to add woes to PBKS chase. The RCB fans erupt as Punjab Kings are now five down, the pressure sky-high, and the chase slipping away.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Bengaluru Defeat Punjab By Six-Runs
Shashank Singh takes full responsibility as he turns down singles and keeps the strike throughout the 19th over, backing himself to make a late charge. He starts the over in style by launching Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a clean six straight down the ground, igniting hope in the PBKS camp. Then, showing clever footwork, he shuffles across and helps a fuller delivery fine for four more, aided by a rare fielding misjudgment from Krunal Pandya. Despite a couple of dot balls in between, Shashank manages to retain strike with a single off the final ball. With 29 runs needed off the last six deliveries, Shashank managed only 23 to lose by 6 runs.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Are Champions!
A thunderous six to finish and history is made — ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU ARE THE IPL 2025 CHAMPIONS! The 18th edition belongs poetically to jersey number 18 — Virat Kohli. As the ball sails over the ropes, Kohli drops to the ground, overwhelmed with emotion. In an instant, every RCB player, coach, and staff member rushes onto the field, piling over their talisman in sheer jubilation. Tears, laughter, and roars of relief fill the Narendra Modi Stadium as RCB finally break their title drought. On the other side, heartbreak for Punjab Kings, but respect all around. It’s a night etched in gold for RCB — champions at last.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Match Report
It’s finally happened. After 17 long years of waiting, heartbreak, and relentless hope, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are champions of the Indian Premier League. In front of a sea of red at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB held their nerve in a tense final against Punjab Kings to clinch the IPL 2025 title with a dramatic six-run victory, etching their name into history as the eighth franchise to win the coveted trophy.
As the final ball disappeared over cover for a maximum from Shashank Singh, it mattered little. RCB had defended 190, and with that, Virat Kohli collapsed onto the ground in tears. He was soon buried under a pile of ecstatic teammates. From support staff to bench players to fans in the stands, the emotion was overwhelming. After three previous final losses (2009, 2011, 2016), this was redemption—for the franchise, for its loyal fans, and especially for Kohli, the face of RCB since the beginning.
Earlier in the evening, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field. It seemed like a good decision on a surface that offered good bounce but wasn’t the easiest for strokeplay. RCB openers came out with intent, and Phil Salt cracked 13 off Arshdeep Singh in the opening over, the most expensive first over in IPL final history. But Salt fell soon after for 16, and RCB’s innings never really found consistency.
Virat Kohli held one end, attempting to anchor the innings, but struggled for timing through his 43. Around him, Mayank Agarwal and Rajat Patidar played useful cameos but failed to capitalise on their starts. Kohli’s wicket, falling to a sharp return catch from Azmatullah Omarzai, left the RCB dugout stunned.
Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma injected momentum in the back end of the innings. Livingstone smashed a quick 24, while Jitesh produced a sparkling cameo, briefly lifting the scoring rate. Romario Shepherd, too, added handy runs to push the score close to 190. However, Punjab's bowling tightened in the death.
Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers, with 3/48, including key wickets at regular intervals. Arshdeep Singh finished strongly, taking three wickets in the final over to limit RCB to 190/9—a total that felt slightly underwhelming at the halfway mark.
Punjab began their chase with a measured approach. Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis gave them a solid foundation, reaching 70/1 inside the eighth over. But then the game began to shift. Krunal Pandya, brought into the attack at a key moment, struck twice—removing both openers in a match-defining spell of 4-0-17-2.
From 72/1, Punjab suddenly found themselves 88/4, with captain Shreyas Iyer once again falling to Romario Shepherd for a duck. Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh kept the chase alive, but the mounting pressure and tight bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hazlewood choked the scoring in the death overs.
Bhuvneshwar’s wide yorkers under pressure and Hazlewood’s discipline in the final over sealed the deal for RCB. Despite Shashank's spirited 19th over, which included a six and a four off Bhuvi, 29 runs off the final over proved a bridge too far. RCB held their nerve to clinch a six-run win.
As celebrations erupted, Virat Kohli’s tears became the image of the night. The man who had given everything to this franchise—from the highs of Orange Caps to the lows of title heartbreak—finally held the trophy aloft. The fans roared “Ee Sala Cup Namde,” and this time, it was no longer a dream—it was reality.
Punjab Kings, valiant throughout the season, will have to wait longer for their first title. But for RCB, this night in Ahmedabad will live on forever. The curse is broken. The cup is theirs. Bengaluru, rejoice—your champions have arrived.
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Reactions
Josh Hazlewood: "[Comparison between Dhoni and Kohli] It means everything to him winning the title. We felt it coming. We struggled for many seasons to get the result tonight.
You only get better in playing in situations like this. It's awesome."
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: "Look, the way we batted in this wicket, we knew that this wicket won't be easy to score runs. We thought 180 would be a good score. We scored 10 runs above par. Really happy with the way the bowlers executed their plans.
(On Krunal) I think his spell changed the game. Change of pace wasn't easy but everyone bowled it really well. The slower balls gripped and helped us. Really happy."
Virat Kohli: "This win is as much for the fans as for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team, my youth, my prime. I have given everything I have. It's an unbelievable feeling, I never though the day will come. I have given each and every ounce of my energy to this team and winning the IPL finally is a dream come true.
What AB is done for the franchise is absolutely tremendous. I told him before the game this is as much yours than ours and you have to celebrate with us. He has put an impact on this team, this league and on myself as well. He deserves to be on that podium with us lifting that cup tonight.
[On scale of monumental moments] It's right up there. I have given everything for the last 18 years, stayed loyal to this team no matter what. We stood behind each other and I always dreamt of winning with them. My heart and soul is with Bangalore. This is the team I will play for till the last day I play in the IPL. I am someone who wants to win the big moments and this one was missing. Tonight I will sleep like a baby.
[What keeps driving his energy and passion] I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. When I hang up I want to say I have given everything I have to the game. I don't want to play as an impact player, I want to field all 20 overs. Thankful to god for giving me my dream tonight. You find different ways to contribute to the team. The management got the players to win us the side. Lots of people questioned our tactics in the auction. The management kept us positive throughout. This win is for Bangalore and for every player, families and the entire management as well.
[Importance of Tests] This moment is right up there with the best moments. I would just urge the youngsters to treat the format with respect. If you want to earn respect in the world, then take up Test cricket."
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final
Player of the Final: Krunal Pandya (2/17)
Most Dot balls in the Final: Krunal Pandya (12 dots)
Most Fours in the Final: Priyansh Arya (4 fours)
Most Sixes in the Final: Shashank Singh (6 sixes)
Most Fantasy points in the Final: Shashank Singh (127 points)
Super Striker of the Final: Jitesh Sharma (SR: 240)
Krunal Pandya (Player of the Final): "Ah, again! When we batted in the first innings, I was sitting outside in the dugout, I saw what was working and had a chat with the batters as well. I realised that the slower you bowl, the more help you get and the better it will be.
In this format, you need guts to do it. I just backed myself. I thought I would vary my pace and keep it on the slower side more often. My greatest strength has been learning what each situation requires. I knew I had to be brave to get wickets tonight. Thought I would do that by bowling slowly. If we had bowled quicker on that wicket, it would have been a good batting wicket. So you needed to vary the pace, and it was tougher to get away as a batter when you mixed your pace. It became good for batting in the second innings as well.
I have enjoyed my time with RCB so far. I said on day one, I wanted to win. Glad that I could do what I said on that day. I kind of manifested that.
I called Hardik Pandya and said that there will be 9 trophies in the Pandya household in 11 years."
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Individual Awards
Purple Cap:
Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals)
25 wickets – Most wickets in the season
Orange Cap:
B Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
759 runs – Highest run-scorer of the season
Most Sixes Award:
Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)
40 sixes
Romario Shepherd collected the trophy on his behalf
Most Fours Award:
B Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
88 fours – Also Orange Cap winner
Catch of the Season:
Kamindu Mendis (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Sensational diving catch to dismiss Dewald Brevis
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Shreyas Iyer Reaction
Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings Captain): "Yes absolutely. Dejected to be honest but the way boys came up to the occasion was commendable. Credit to the entire management, support staff and each and every individual who participated in contributing for the team. Also credit to the owners who always supported us.
(Restricting RCB to 190) Yes absolutely. Considering the game we played two nights back here against MI, I personally felt that 200 was a par score but they bowled brilliantly. Especially Krunal with the way he bowled tonight, carries so much experience and he was phenomenal tonight.
Yes I am very proud of each and every individual who participated in the team. Lot of youngsters played their first season. The fearless nature they showed was simply amazing. Hats off to the entire management and all the players. The job is still half done as we want to win the trophy next year.
There are plenty of positives to be honest. Many of the players stepped up for the team whenever required. We had plenty of youngsters and they have gained a lot of experience from this tournament. I am sure next year when they come here and play, they will perform better. We played some decent cricket in this tournament."
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Final: Rajat Patidar Reaction
Rajat Patidar (RCB Captain): I think it is really special for me, special for Virat Kohli and all the fans who have supported us for years. They deserve this.
I think after Qualifier 1, we were sure sort of doing this.
I think 190 was a good score on this pitch. It was a bit slow. The way our bowlers executed their plans was tremendous to watch.
Of course, Krunal is a wicket-taking bowler. Whenever I need a wicket and come under pressure, I look out for where KP is. I have a lot of belief in him Suyash is also the same. He bowled well throughout the same. The fast bowlers have done a great job. Bhuvi, Hazlewood and Dayal did well and Romario bowled well tonight.
For me, it is a great opportunity to captain this team and have Virat Kohli playing under me. He deserve this more than anyone else.
I just want to say one line for the fans - EE SALA CUP NAMDU!"