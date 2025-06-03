IPL Final, RCB Vs PBKS Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Break 18 Years Curse, Lift Maiden IPL Trophy in Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli: "This win is as much for the fans as for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team, my youth, my prime. I have given everything I have. It's an unbelievable feeling, I never though the day will come. I have given each and every ounce of my energy to this team and winning the IPL finally is a dream come true.



What AB is done for the franchise is absolutely tremendous. I told him before the game this is as much yours than ours and you have to celebrate with us. He has put an impact on this team, this league and on myself as well. He deserves to be on that podium with us lifting that cup tonight.



[On scale of monumental moments] It's right up there. I have given everything for the last 18 years, stayed loyal to this team no matter what. We stood behind each other and I always dreamt of winning with them. My heart and soul is with Bangalore. This is the team I will play for till the last day I play in the IPL. I am someone who wants to win the big moments and this one was missing. Tonight I will sleep like a baby.



[What keeps driving his energy and passion] I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. When I hang up I want to say I have given everything I have to the game. I don't want to play as an impact player, I want to field all 20 overs. Thankful to god for giving me my dream tonight. You find different ways to contribute to the team. The management got the players to win us the side. Lots of people questioned our tactics in the auction. The management kept us positive throughout. This win is for Bangalore and for every player, families and the entire management as well.



[Importance of Tests] This moment is right up there with the best moments. I would just urge the youngsters to treat the format with respect. If you want to earn respect in the world, then take up Test cricket."