Raksha Bandhan 2025: How Is It Celebrated Across India

Raksha Bandhan and Jhulan Yatra, which commemorate the divine love between Radha and Krishna, frequently occur concurrently in West Bengal. In order to demonstrate their affection and safeguarding, individuals tie sacred threads to Lord Krishna and Radha. Bengali families have a tradition where sisters tie Rakhis and present sweets like rasgulla and sandesh, just like in North India.

Odisha:

Here, Raksha Bandhan is observed as Gamha Purnima, and it’s not just for siblings.

Boys and men participate in rituals to honour Lord Balabhadra (Balarama), the elder brother of Lord Krishna. Sisters tie Rakhis to brothers, but often cousins, friends, and neighbours are included, expanding the circle of affection.