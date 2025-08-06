Raksha Bandhan 2025: How Is It Celebrated Across India

Know how Raksha Bandhan 2025 is celebrated across India, reflecting rich regional traditions and heartfelt sibling bonds.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Updated on:
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Celebration across India
Raksha Bandhan 2025: How Is It Celebrated Across India
info_icon

Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi Purnima, is a lovely Indian holiday that honours the special tie between brothers and sisters.  Building love within one's family and asking for blessings to keep one safe is still the main focus. Nevertheless, the customs and traditions of various regions of India are diverse. The dates of Raksha Bandhan 2025 are set for Friday, August 8 and August 9. We'll look at how this important festival is celebrated across India's ethnically diverse areas.

North India - The Heartland of Rakhi Traditions:

In states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

  • Morning Rituals: Sisters make a thali (plate) with sweets, rice, vermilion (roli), and a diya. They do aarti, put a tilak on their brother's forehead, tie the Rakhi around his wrist, and give him sweets.

  • Gifts and Blessings: In exchange, brothers promise to look out for their sisters and offer them presents. Festive dinners are also a common occurrence for many households.

  • Community Events: Rakhis are tied to police officers, doctors, and soldiers in Lucknow and Delhi by women's groups, social clubs, and kids as a sign of respect and solidarity.

Western India - A Mix of Traditions and Local Culture:

  • Maharashtra - Narali Purnima and Raksha Bandhan:

    The Koli (fishing) community in coastal Maharashtra celebrates Narali Purnima at the same time as Raksha Bandhan. Fishermen give coconuts (naral) to the sea to calm Lord Varuna, the sea god, and pray for safety and a fruitful fishing season. Simultaneously, women tie Rakhis to their brothers, combining familial and occupational blessings in one festival. In urban areas like Mumbai and Pune, the day is marked by sweets like modak, puran poli, and festive wear.

  • Gujarat:

    Gujaratis celebrate Raksha Bandhan with spiritual fervour. Many temples hold special Rakhi offerings, and raksha-sutras (sacred protection threads) are also tied to idols of deities.

Planetary Combinations That Indicate Success In Competitive Exams - null
Planetary Combinations That Indicate Success In Competitive Exams

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Eastern India - A Blend of Simplicity and Devotion:

  • West Bengal:

    Raksha Bandhan and Jhulan Yatra, which commemorate the divine love between Radha and Krishna, frequently occur concurrently in West Bengal. In order to demonstrate their affection and safeguarding, individuals tie sacred threads to Lord Krishna and Radha. Bengali families have a tradition where sisters tie Rakhis and present sweets like rasgulla and sandesh, just like in North India.

  • Odisha:

    Here, Raksha Bandhan is observed as Gamha Purnima, and it’s not just for siblings.

    Boys and men participate in rituals to honour Lord Balabhadra (Balarama), the elder brother of Lord Krishna. Sisters tie Rakhis to brothers, but often cousins, friends, and neighbours are included, expanding the circle of affection.

  • Bihar and Jharkhand:

    In these states, Raksha Bandhan has a religious bent. Siblings participate in customary ceremonies at home, while priests at temples bind raksha-sutras on the wrists of worshippers.

Southern India - Shravan Purnima and Religious Observance:

In southern India, Raksha Bandhan isn't as frequently celebrated, but some groups do observe it spiritually.

  • Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh:

    The day is observed as Avani Avittam or Upakarma by Brahmin men. Men change their yajnopavita (sacred thread) after a ceremonial bath and recitation of Vedic mantras. It is a renewal of Vedic learning and a spiritual re-commitment, often marked by offerings to ancestors. In urban families, especially in cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, Rakhi traditions are increasingly adopted.

  • Karnataka:

    Some groups mark Shravana Purnima by fasting and going to the temple.  More and more families are tying Rakhis these days.

Central India - Faith and Family First:

  • Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh:

    These states observe Raksha Bandhan with traditional rituals similar to northern India. Sisters visit their brothers or send Rakhis by post if far away. Tribal communities also observe the festival with folk songs and dances, making it a cultural gathering.

Himalayan and Northeastern States - Spiritual and Cultural Fusion:

  • Uttarakhand:

    Raksha Bandhan is paired with Janopunyu Sanskar, a ceremonial thread-changing ceremony that Brahmins do in the hills. People go to temples, bathe in rivers as part of a ceremony, and wear new sacred threads. In some parts, Rakhi is tied to trees or animals as a prayer for the protection of nature and livestock.

  • Assam, Sikkim, and Meghalaya:

    While Raksha Bandhan is not a native tradition, urban Assamese and Nepali communities, particularly in Guwahati and Gangtok, celebrate it. Local versions involve tying protective threads to family members and participating in community feasts.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan in Modern India:

As people become more aware of globalisation and migration, Raksha Bandhan has become a celebration that brings people together all over the world. Rakhi is connected between people of all ages and genders in schools and offices to show trust and solidarity. Rakhis are also tied to soldiers, doctors, and police officers, acknowledging their protective roles in society. Video chats, electronic Rakhis, and internet giving have made it possible for siblings on different continents to participate in the event remotely.

Weekly Horoscope For August 3rd To August 9th - null
Weekly Horoscope For August 3rd To August 9th: Navigate Your Week Ahead With Trusted Astrological Expertise

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Cultural Syncretism - Beyond Blood Relations:

Some Indians associate Rakhi with friends, spiritual mentors, or even forests and rivers, expressing a broader notion of protection and caring. Rakhi is a bond, prayer, and vow; therefore, this symbolic growth displays the festival's power.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 will unite millions of Indians and others worldwide to celebrate love, duty, and protection.   Whether practised online or in temples, acknowledging links that protect, nourish, and uplift is the same. Raksha Bandhan connects India's diverse cultural environment, from Maharashtra's beaches to Bengal's sacred locations, from the Himalayas' foothills to a bustling metropolis.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance