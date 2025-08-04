Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, Auspicious Time, History And Astrological Significance Of The Festival

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date, Auspicious Time, History And Astrological Significance
Raksha Bandhan is a festival that is celebrated to honour the unbreakable link that exists between brothers and sisters. It is considered to be one of the most emotionally meaningful and spiritually rich celebrations in India. This celebration, which has its origins in cultural heritage, is not limited to blood connections; rather, it functions as a sign of protection, trust, and affection. In this article, we will discuss Raksha Bandhan 2025 in its entirety, including the date and timing of the festival, as well as its astrological significance, history, and the symbolic removal of the Rakhi thread.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Tithi:

In 2025, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 8th and 9th August.

The festival is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Shravan according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

  • Raksha Bandhan is on Saturday - August 9, 2025

  • Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 05:47 p.m. to 01:24 p.m

  • Purnima Tithi Begins: August 8, 2025, at 10:51 AM

  • Purnima Tithi Ends: August 9, 2025, at 08:06 AM

Bhadra Kaal Warning:

Tying Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal (a certain inauspicious period) is discouraged. In 2025, Bhadra will end by 06:06 AM, so tying the Rakhi after that time is advised for spiritual and auspicious outcomes.

Historical and Mythological Origins:

Raksha Bandhan isn’t just a social tradition — it has profound mythological and historical roots:

  • Draupadi and Lord Krishna:

    Krishna swore to guard Draupadi during her cheer-haran when she tore her sari to bandage his bleeding wrist, as told in the Mahabharata. The safeguarding meaning of Raksha Bandhan was established by this deed.

  • Goddess Lakshmi and King Bali:

    The Bhagavata Purana states that King Bali was bestowed the gift of living with Lord Vishnu. Goddess Lakshmi, who considered King Bali a brother, tied a Rakhi to him to entice Vishnu to return to Vaikuntha. Embracing Rakhi as a representation of divine love and diplomacy, Bali was deeply moved by her gesture and asked Lord Vishnu to accompany her on her return.

  • Rani Karnavati and Emperor Humayun:

    To secure Humayun's protection from Bahadur Shah, Rani Karnavati of Mewar, a medieval Indian princess, sent him a Rakhi. Regardless of his tardiness, the event exemplifies Rakhi's sanctity even in political settings.

Astrological Significance of Raksha Bandhan:

Shravan Purnima, when the Moon is full, is a spiritually exalted day that falls on the same date as Raksha Bandhan. This full moon enhances emotional clarity, bonding, and empathy.

  • Influence of the Moon:

    In Vedic astrology, the Moon governs the mental faculties, relational dynamics, and emotions. Strengthening ties and expressing deep gratitude and compassion are perfect on this day, when its energy is at its highest.

  • Planetary Vibrations:

    The Sun is usually in the sign of Cancer (ruled by the Moon), or early Leo around Raksha Bandhan — both signs that value family, protection, and nurturing. It’s also a time when many planetary alignments favour dharma, familial unity, and karmic resolution.

  • Nakshatra Importance:

    When the Sun is in Cancer, which is ruled by the Moon, or early Leo, which values family, protection, and nurturing, there are usually solar eclipses around Raksha Bandhan.  Also, a number of planetary alignments are in favour of dharma, family peace, and getting rid of old karma at this time.

Rakhi: Symbolism and Significance

The Rakhi is more than just a string. It stands for: Protection and Promise: The brother promises to always safeguard his sister.

Gratitude and Love: The sister offers blessings and good wishes.

Karmic Bond: Rakhi signifies karmic duty toward one's family, especially in the protection and preservation of dharma.

When Can the Rakhi Thread Be Removed?

A lot of people are curious about how long they should keep the Rakhi on their wrist. Certain traditional ideas are adhered to, despite the fact that there is no strict regulation that applies.

  • After 15 Days:

    Rakhi is typically worn until the fifteenth day after Raksha Bandhan, which corresponds with Krishna Janmashtami or the next full moon (Amavasya). This is the tradition that is most commonly observed. It is thought that by that time, the blessings and protective energy of the Rakhi have been absorbed by the recipient.

  • After the Raksha Bandhan Month Ends:

    Some individuals think that it is better to take off the Rakhi after the month of Shravan is over.  This means that the lunar cycle is over and the Rakhi has had its spiritual effect.

  • If the Thread Breaks Naturally:

    Some individuals think that it is better to take off the Rakhi after the month of Shravan is over.  This means that the lunar cycle is over and the Rakhi has had its spiritual effect.

  • Disposal Ritual:

    When the Rakhi is removed, it should be wrapped in a piece of fabric and submerged in clean water or placed at the foot of a Tulsi plant; it should never be thrown away in the garbage. This is a way to show respect for the divine protection force that the thread stands for.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 is a holiday that goes beyond family.   People here are asking the divine for protection, peace in the universe, and healing of their emotions. On this day, the rituals we undertake have astrological support, a deep mythological meaning, and karmic resonance. Raksha Bandhan is a timeless reminder that even in a world that is always changing, some threads never break. This is true regardless of whether you celebrate it in a traditional manner or with a modern twist.

May this Raksha Bandhan 2025 bring joy, peace, and unbreakable bonds to all!

