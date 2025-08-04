Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, Auspicious Time, History And Astrological Significance Of The Festival

Astrological Significance of Raksha Bandhan:

Shravan Purnima, when the Moon is full, is a spiritually exalted day that falls on the same date as Raksha Bandhan. This full moon enhances emotional clarity, bonding, and empathy.

Influence of the Moon: In Vedic astrology, the Moon governs the mental faculties, relational dynamics, and emotions. Strengthening ties and expressing deep gratitude and compassion are perfect on this day, when its energy is at its highest.

Planetary Vibrations: The Sun is usually in the sign of Cancer (ruled by the Moon), or early Leo around Raksha Bandhan — both signs that value family, protection, and nurturing. It’s also a time when many planetary alignments favour dharma, familial unity, and karmic resolution.

Rakhi: Symbolism and Significance

The Rakhi is more than just a string. It stands for: Protection and Promise: The brother promises to always safeguard his sister.

Gratitude and Love: The sister offers blessings and good wishes.

Karmic Bond: Rakhi signifies karmic duty toward one's family, especially in the protection and preservation of dharma.