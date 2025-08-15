Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Astrological Significance

Birth of Lord Krishna:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudeva. The birth of this child occurred during a period in which Kansa, Devaki's brother, was ruling with a ruthless and oppressive regime. A divine prophecy foretold that Devaki’s eighth child would be the cause of Kansa’s downfall.

To protect himself from this, Kansa imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva and murdered every child that they had. When Krishna was born as the eighth child, a divine intervention allowed Vasudeva to secretly carry the infant across the Yamuna River to Gokul, where he was raised by Nanda and Yashoda.

This story is symbolic of the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and divine protection in the face of danger.