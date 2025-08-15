Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Astrological Significance

Know the 2025 Krishna Janmashtami date, shubh muhurat, history, legends, and astrological significance of this divine celebration of Lord Krishna's birth.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Dr. Sohini Sastri
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Astrological Significance
Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, honouring the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees commemorate this day with prayers, devotional singing, fasting, and cultural events that narrate the life and teachings of Krishna throughout India and many other countries.

There will be great devotion, cultural vivacity, and astrological significance on Krishna Janmashtami in 2025. The festival's history, fortunate times, date, and astrological significance are all detailed here.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat:

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

  • Date in 2025: Friday, August 15, 2025 to Saturday, August 16, 2025

  • Nishita Kaal (Midnight) Puja Muhurat: 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM (Aug 16)

  • Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:49 PM on August 15, 2025

  • Ashtami Tithi Ends: 9:34 PM on August 16, 2025

According to tradition, midnight is the most sacred moment for Janmashtami puja, as it marks the exact time when Lord Krishna is believed to have taken birth. Devotees would break their fast after performing midnight rituals and offering bhog to the deity.

History and Legends of Krishna Janmashtami:

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami has its roots in old books like the Vishnu Purana, the Mahabharata, and the Bhagavata Purana.

  • Birth of Lord Krishna:

    According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudeva. The birth of this child occurred during a period in which Kansa, Devaki's brother, was ruling with a ruthless and oppressive regime. A divine prophecy foretold that Devaki’s eighth child would be the cause of Kansa’s downfall.

    To protect himself from this, Kansa imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva and murdered every child that they had. When Krishna was born as the eighth child, a divine intervention allowed Vasudeva to secretly carry the infant across the Yamuna River to Gokul, where he was raised by Nanda and Yashoda.

    This story is symbolic of the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and divine protection in the face of danger.

Astrological Significance of Janmashtami:

Krishna Janmashtami holds immense importance in Vedic astrology, not at all just as a religious festival but also as a time of planetary energy shifts.

  • Rohini Nakshatra Connection: Krishna is believed to have been born under Rohini Nakshatra, ruled by the Moon, which is associated with beauty, charm, and emotional depth.

  • Moon and Jupiter Influence: Lord Krishna’s birth chart is said to have a strong influence of Moon and Jupiter (Guru), symbolising wisdom, compassion, and dharma.

  • Favourable for Spiritual Practices: This day is considered auspicious for meditating on Lord Vishnu’s avatars, chanting the Maha Mantra, and performing charitable acts.

  • New Beginnings: Astrologers believe Janmashtami is a good time to start endeavours that require courage, creativity, and moral strength.

Symbolism of Krishna’s Birth Story:

The way Krishna was born has a deep spiritual meaning. For example, the fact that Devaki and Vasudeva were locked up represents the spirit being trapped by the bars of this world.

  • Kansa as Ego – It is a symbol of the need to triumph over hubris and fear.

  • Crossing the Yamuna - exemplifies the path that is travelled by faith and the grace of God.

  • Krishna in Gokul – Symbolises joy, innocence, and divine play (leela) entering our lives when we open our hearts.

Krishna Janmashtami is more than a festival—it’s a reminder of hope, righteousness, and divine love. To prepare for the heavenly moment when Lord Krishna's energy is said to descend upon Earth in 2025, followers will fast, pray, and sing as the night of August 16 unfolds. With its blend of mythology, astrology, and devotion, Janmashtami continues to inspire millions of lives, offering not just a celebration but also a spiritual awakening, urging us to embrace courage, wisdom, and joy in our own lives.

