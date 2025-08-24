Football

Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United, Premier League: Gyokeres' Maiden EPL Goals Power Gunners' Victory

Viktor Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goals on a day of intent from the Premier League team, before and during their 5-0 thrashing of Leeds at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (August 23, 2025). The statement victory was preceded by the unveiling of new signing Eberechi Eze, whose move from Crystal Palace was confirmed as Gunners fans were taking their seats at the Emirates Stadium. The England international got a great reception when he was presented to the crowd in the moments before kickoff. Jurrien Timber opened the scoring after 34 minutes from a corner for set-piece specialist Arsenal before Bukayo Saka doubled the home side’s advantage on the stroke of halftime. Max Dowman, aged 15 years and 235 days, delivered an impressive second-half cameo from the bench when he became the second youngest player — after Ethan Nwaneri — to represent Arsenal.

English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Arsenal Vs Leeds United_Ethan Nwaneri
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Leeds United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, center, and Viktor Gyokeres shake hands at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.

2/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Arsenal Vs Leeds United_Viktor Gyokeres
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Leeds United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scores his side's fifth goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.

3/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Arsenal Vs Leeds United_Declan Rice
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Leeds United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, tries to tackle Leeds' Brenden Aaronson during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.

4/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Arsenal Vs Leeds United_Viktor Gyokeres
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Leeds United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, right, falls in a clash with Leeds' Joe Rodon during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.

5/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Arsenal Vs Leeds United_Jayden Bogle
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Leeds United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Leeds' Jayden Bogle, left, vies for the ball with Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.

6/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Arsenal Vs Leeds United_ Jurrien Timber
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Leeds United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.

7/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Arsenal Vs Leeds United_Viktor Gyokeres
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Leeds United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London.

8/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Arsenal Vs Leeds United_Declan Rice
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Leeds United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's Declan Rice vies for the ball with Leeds' Daniel James, foreground, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.

9/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Arsenal Vs Leeds United_Bukayo Saka
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Leeds United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.

10/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Arsenal Vs Leeds United_Eberechi Eze
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Leeds United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's new player Eberechi Eze is introduced to the fans before the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.

