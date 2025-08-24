Football

Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United, Premier League: Gyokeres' Maiden EPL Goals Power Gunners' Victory

Viktor Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goals on a day of intent from the Premier League team, before and during their 5-0 thrashing of Leeds at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (August 23, 2025). The statement victory was preceded by the unveiling of new signing Eberechi Eze, whose move from Crystal Palace was confirmed as Gunners fans were taking their seats at the Emirates Stadium. The England international got a great reception when he was presented to the crowd in the moments before kickoff. Jurrien Timber opened the scoring after 34 minutes from a corner for set-piece specialist Arsenal before Bukayo Saka doubled the home side’s advantage on the stroke of halftime. Max Dowman, aged 15 years and 235 days, delivered an impressive second-half cameo from the bench when he became the second youngest player — after Ethan Nwaneri — to represent Arsenal.