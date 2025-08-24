Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, center, and Viktor Gyokeres shake hands at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scores his side's fifth goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, tries to tackle Leeds' Brenden Aaronson during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, right, falls in a clash with Leeds' Joe Rodon during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.
Leeds' Jayden Bogle, left, vies for the ball with Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's Declan Rice vies for the ball with Leeds' Daniel James, foreground, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's new player Eberechi Eze is introduced to the fans before the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England.