Asia Cup: Afghanistan Announce Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain; Big Name Recalled

Afghanistan name Rashid Khan captain for Asia Cup 2025; Naveen-ul-Haq returns to boost fast bowling stocks
Squad features a mix of established players (Nabi, Gurbaz, Naib, Farooqi) and emerging names (Ghazanfar, Ishaq)
Asia Cup runs from September 9 to 28 in the UAE; Afghanistan open against Hong Kong
Afghanistan Cricket Board on Sunday lifted the curtain on a 17-member squad set to travel to the UAE for the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025, which runs from September 9 to 28 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Rashid Khan is back at the helm, combining his match-winning leg spin with leadership skills that have made him one of the game’s most influential figures. Joining him are stalwarts like Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, and the power-hitting wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Naveen Makes Comeback
Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq returns after almost nine months, reinforcing a pace attack that already boasts Fazalhaq Farooqi. Naveen’s presence means Afghanistan have serious variety in their bowling ranks.
Squad Mix
The squad balances seasoned campaigners with rising stars. Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli anchor the top order, while the likes of Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, and 17-year-old mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar add X-factor that could tilt games in Afghanistan’s favor.
Afghanistan’s setup this year is loaded with options. They’ve named three standby reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangyal Kharote, and Abdullah Ahmadzai who will be ready to be drafted in if injuries hit. The core group has tasted success in recent ICC tournaments and brings a mix of flair, discipline, and hunger.
With Rashid and Nabi marshaling the middle overs, Mujeeb and Noor Ahmad providing spin variety, and Naveen spearheading the seam attack, Afghanistan boast one of the most potent bowling combinations in Asia Cup 2025.
Asia Cup 2025 : Afghanistan Fixtures
Drawn into Group B with Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan kick off against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on September 9. Recent form, including a strong showing at the T20 World Cup and victories over higher-ranked nations, has built momentum.
Afghan fans expect this blend of youth and experience to give India, Pakistan, and other giants a real test, with Rashid Khan’s tactical nous seen as key to progressing beyond the group stages.
Fixtures:
September 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Group B, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
September 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Group B, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
September 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Group B, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup 2025 : Afghanistan Full Squad
Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangyal Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai
The Asia Cup 2025 offers Afghanistan a chance to be glorious blending experience, hunger, and raw talent for another tilt at history.