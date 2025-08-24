Asia Cup: Afghanistan Announce Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain; Big Name Recalled

Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan’s blend of seasoned talent and youthful promise as they gear up for the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, starting September 9. Naveen-ul-Haq’s return adds firepower to a squad eager to make headlines

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
afghanistan squad rashid khan asia cup 2025
Rashid Khan To Captain Afghanistan In Asia Cup 2025. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan name Rashid Khan captain for Asia Cup 2025; Naveen-ul-Haq returns to boost fast bowling stocks

  • Squad features a mix of established players (Nabi, Gurbaz, Naib, Farooqi) and emerging names (Ghazanfar, Ishaq)

  • Asia Cup runs from September 9 to 28 in the UAE; Afghanistan open against Hong Kong

Afghanistan Cricket Board on Sunday lifted the curtain on a 17-member squad set to travel to the UAE for the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025, which runs from September 9 to 28 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Rashid Khan is back at the helm, combining his match-winning leg spin with leadership skills that have made him one of the game’s most influential figures. Joining him are stalwarts like Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, and the power-hitting wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Naveen Makes Comeback

Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq returns after almost nine months, reinforcing a pace attack that already boasts Fazalhaq Farooqi. Naveen’s presence means Afghanistan have serious variety in their bowling ranks.

Squad Mix

The squad balances seasoned campaigners with rising stars. Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli anchor the top order, while the likes of Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, and 17-year-old mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar add X-factor that could tilt games in Afghanistan’s favor.


Afghanistan’s setup this year is loaded with options. They’ve named three standby reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangyal Kharote, and Abdullah Ahmadzai who will be ready to be drafted in if injuries hit. The core group has tasted success in recent ICC tournaments and brings a mix of flair, discipline, and hunger.

With Rashid and Nabi marshaling the middle overs, Mujeeb and Noor Ahmad providing spin variety, and Naveen spearheading the seam attack, Afghanistan boast one of the most potent bowling combinations in Asia Cup 2025.

Asia Cup 2025 : Afghanistan Fixtures

Drawn into Group B with Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan kick off against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on September 9. Recent form, including a strong showing at the T20 World Cup and victories over higher-ranked nations, has built momentum.

Afghan fans expect this blend of youth and experience to give India, Pakistan, and other giants a real test, with Rashid Khan’s tactical nous seen as key to progressing beyond the group stages.

Fixtures:

September 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Group B, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

September 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Group B, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

September 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Group B, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025 : Afghanistan Full Squad

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangyal Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai

The Asia Cup 2025 offers Afghanistan a chance to be glorious blending experience, hunger, and raw talent for another tilt at history.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara: The Wall From Rajkot Bids Farewell To Cricket

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From 'All Forms Of Indian Cricket'

  4. Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Head, Marsh, Green Centuries Set Target Of 432

  5. Perth Scorchers Academy Vs Pakistan Shaheens, Top End T20: Hat-trick Hero Crtichell Propels PS-A To Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. SC Allows Aadhaar For Bihar Voter Roll Claims, Questions Parties As They Allege BLAs Barred From Filing Objections

  4. 'Praising Another Country Not Sedition’: Himachal HC On Vendor’s Bail Plea

  5. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Troops Crossing DMZ

  2. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala