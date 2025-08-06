Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan 22-member Asia Cup 2025 preliminary squad
Afghanistan will hold a two-week training camp, followed by a tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan and UAE
Pacer Salim Safi returns from injury, alongside emerging talents Abdullah Ahmadzai
Despite a lean patch in franchise cricket, Afghanistan remain confident that Rashid Khan will bounce back in style as he gears up to lead the national side in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced a 22-member preliminary squad for the tournament, which will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, with Rashid named captain.
The leg-spinner, who skipped the Major League Cricket season with MI New York after an underwhelming IPL 2025—where he managed just nine wickets at an economy of 9.34 and average of 57.11 for Gujarat Titans—is expected to rediscover his rhythm ahead of the continental showdown.
“Rashid Khan is Afghanistan's superstar player. He has always done it for the team. Being in form or out of form, that's part of the game, but he knows very well how to come back stronger and perform in major events for the team and the country,” ACB selection committee member Mir Mubariz told Cricbuzz.
Preparation Camp and Tri-Nation Series on the Cards
As part of their buildup to the Asia Cup, Afghanistan will hold a two-week training camp, followed by a tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan and UAE. The squad for the Asia Cup is likely to be selected from the 22 players named for the camp unless injuries force late changes.
“We have announced a preliminary squad for the preparation camp ahead of the tri-nation series and Asia Cup, where the newly-included guys will be checked by both the coaching staff and the captain during training,” Mubariz said. “We will probably go with these 22 players to the upcoming Asia Cup, but there might be changes in case of injury.”
Promising Pace Options, Spin Remains the Core
Afghanistan’s fast-bowling unit sees the return of Salim Safi from injury, alongside emerging talents Abdullah Ahmadzai and Bashir Ahmad, both of whom have impressed with their ability to consistently clock 140 km/h.
“Yeah, we have a great bunch of pacers. We have included Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, and Salim Safi is also returning after injury. They all have the ability to bowl around 140,” Mubariz stated.
Still, the backbone of Afghanistan's bowling remains their world-renowned spin arsenal, led by Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar. The selectors have also included Sharafuddin Ashraf, who was named Player of the Tournament in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025, and Nangyal Kharoti, another standout performer in the domestic circuit.
“The whole world knows Afghanistan has got the best spin unit... Sharafuddin Ashraf has been doing great in domestic cricket for the last few years,” Mubariz said.
New Faces and Top-Order Competition
The squad includes fresh faces like top-order batter Wafiullah Tarakhil, who earned his call-up through strong domestic performances and time with the ‘A’ team. The competition for the opening slots is heating up, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, and Ibrahim Zadran all in contention.
“The opening pair will be decided by the coach and captain as per the condition and plan for the day... but yes, all of the mentioned players will be part of our top order,” Mubariz added.
Afghanistan's Asia Cup Schedule
Afghanistan are placed in Group B, alongside Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. They open their campaign against Hong Kong on September 9 in Abu Dhabi, followed by matches against Bangladesh (September 16) and Sri Lanka (September 18).
Afghanistan’s 22-Member Preliminary Squad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Salim Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad.