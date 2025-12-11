ACC U-19 Men's Asia Cup 2025: Format Explained - Check Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And Squads

ACC U-19 Men's Asia Cup begins from 12 December onwards
Eight teams set to participate in the continental tournament
Check out the guide to understand the format
After 2 successful editions of the Asia Cup in the senior men's and youth categories, it is time for the U-19 cricketers to make a name for themselves and take another step forward in becoming future super stars.
From December 12 onwards, the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup gets underway in Dubai for 8 days with the finale set to take place on 20th if this month. The tournament will feature eight teams from the continent, battling it out for the Asian glory.
It will also serve as a great preparatory competition ahead of the U19 World Cup next year in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Format Explained
5 Test playing nations - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be joined by associate members Malaysia, hosts UAE and Nepal.
These 8 teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each with the top 2 qualifying for the semi-finals. Group winners from will face the runners-up of the opposite one.
ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Groups
Group A: India, Pakistan, Malaysia and UAE
Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal
ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Schedule
Fri, Dec 12 (Group A): India U19 vs UAE U19 (ICC Academy)
Fri, Dec 12 (Group A): Pakistan U19 vs Malaysia U19 (The Sevens)
Sat, Dec 13 (Group B): Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (ICC Academy)
Sat, Dec 13 (Group B): Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 (The Sevens)
Sun, Dec 14 (Group A): India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (ICC Academy)
Sun, Dec 14 (Group A): UAE U19 vs Malaysia U19 (The Sevens)
Mon, Dec 15 (Group B): Afghanistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 (ICC Academy)
Mon, Dec 15 (Group B): Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 (The Sevens)
Tue, Dec 16 (Group A): Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 (ICC Academy)
Tue, Dec 16 (Group A): India U19 vs Malaysia U19 (The Sevens)
Wed, Dec 17 (Group B): Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 (ICC Academy)
Wed, Dec 17 (Group B): Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 (The Sevens)
Fri, Dec 19: Semi-Final 1 (A1 vs B2)
Fri, Dec 19: Semi-Final 2 (B1 vs A2)
Sun, Dec 21: Final
ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
The ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network on Television screens.
ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Squads
India Squad: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh SIngh (WK), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanish Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.
Afghanistan: Mehboob Taskin (C), Khalid Ahmadzai (WK), Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Uzair Khan Niazi, Azizullah Miakhil, Nazeefullah Amiri, Khatir, Khan Stanikzai, Nasratullah Nooristani, Abdul Aziz Khan, Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab and Hafeezullah Zadran.
UAE: Yayin Rai (C), Ahmed Khodadad, Aliasgar Shums, Ayaan Misbah, Karan Dhiman, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Naseem Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Prithvi Madhu, Rayan Khan, Saleh Amin, Shalom D'Souza, Uddish Suri, Yug Sharma, Zainullah Rahmani.
Pakistan: Saad Baig (C), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Faham-ul-Haq, Farhan Yousuf, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Riazullah, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib, Usman Khan.
Malaysia: Deeaz Patro (C), Muhammad Aalif, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Akram, Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Azib Wajdi, Muhamad Nurhanif, Che Ahmad Al Atif Che Zaman, Muhd Asyraf Rifaie Mohd Afinid, Mohammad Hairil (WK), Muhammad Fathul Muin, Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran, Syakir Izzudin.
Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (C), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevej Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Rifat Beg, Shahriar Al Amin, Ahmed Shahriar, Saad Islam Razin, Md Shabuj.
Nepal: Ashok Dhami (C), Aashish Luhar (WK), Vansh Chhetri, Niraj Kumar Yadav (WK), Dilsad Ali, Aprajit Poudel, Shushil Bahadur Rawal, Dayanand Mandal, Nitesh Kumar Patel, Chandan Ram, Roshan Bishwakarma, Darsh Sonar, Nishcal Kshetri, Cibrin Shrestha