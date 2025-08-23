Asia Cup 2025: All The Squads Announced So Far

Asia Cup returns in the T20 format with eight teams participating in the tournament for the first time since its inception in 1984. The tournament is being hosted in the UAE for the third time in last four editions. Apart from continental powerhouses like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, three emerging teams are also taking part. Hong Kong, UAE and Oman are the other three sides participating in the competition.
Most teams have announced their squads for the tournament but some are still waiting. The tournament scheduled from September 9 to 28 in the UAE and teams will see it as the start of their preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place early next year.
Below is the list of all the squads announced so far for the Asia Cup 2025.
India Asia Cup squad
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Standby Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel
Pakistan Asia Cup squad
Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
Bangladesh Asia Cup squad
Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin
Standby Players: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Hong Kong Asia Cup squad
Yasim Murtaza (C), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan
Afghanistan Asia Cup squad (Preliminary)
Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad
UAE: To be announced
Oman: To be announced
Sri Lanka: To be announced