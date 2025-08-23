Asia Cup 2025: All The Squads Announced So Far

Asia Cup 2025: Check out the squads of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, Hong Kong for the continental championship that begins September 9 in the UAE

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: All The Squads Announced So Far
File photo of India's Shubman Gill who celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
info_icon

Asia Cup returns in the T20 format with eight teams participating in the tournament for the first time since its inception in 1984. The tournament is being hosted in the UAE for the third time in last four editions. Apart from continental powerhouses like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, three emerging teams are also taking part. Hong Kong, UAE and Oman are the other three sides participating in the competition.

Most teams have announced their squads for the tournament but some are still waiting. The tournament scheduled from September 9 to 28 in the UAE and teams will see it as the start of their preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place early next year.

Below is the list of all the squads announced so far for the Asia Cup 2025.

India Asia Cup squad

Several emerging players are challenging established names for places in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. - File/AP
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel

Pakistan Asia Cup squad

File photo of the Pakistan national cricket team. - File
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Name 17-Man Squad; Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Left Out

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Bangladesh Asia Cup squad

Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Standby Players: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Hong Kong Asia Cup squad

Yasim Murtaza (C), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan

Afghanistan Asia Cup squad (Preliminary)

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad

UAE: To be announced

Oman: To be announced

Sri Lanka: To be announced

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Due to Illness; Ankit Kumar To Lead North Zone - Report

  2. SA20 Auction: Two-time World Cup Winner Among 13 Indians To Register

  3. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  4. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  4. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  5. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  2. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  5. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala