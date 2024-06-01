Mohammad Haris learned the game basics at Peshawar's Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy. His early performances caught selectors' attention, including him in the Peshawar Under-19 team and, a year later, the Under-19 national team.

In December 2019, Haris was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. This selection was a significant milestone in his early career, providing valuable international exposure.

Haris made his Twenty20 debut for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2020–21 National T20 Cup in October 2020. His performances at the domestic level continued to impress, leading to further opportunities. In October 2021, he was named in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for their tour of Sri Lanka, where he made his first-class debut.

In June 2021, Haris was named a replacement player in the Karachi Kings' squad following the Pakistan Super League (PSL) mini-draft. Although he did not play in any of the team's matches during that season, his potential was recognized.

In December 2021, Haris was signed by Peshawar Zalmi in the supplementary category for the 2022 PSL. He made his PSL debut in February 2022 against Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, scoring 49 runs off 27 balls and earning the Man of the Match award for his performance.

Haris's performances in domestic cricket and the PSL led to his inclusion in the national team. In September 2021, he was named in Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against New Zealand. Although he did not play in that series, his selection indicated his rising profile in Pakistani cricket.

In February 2022, following his impressive performances in the PSL, Haris was added to Pakistan's reserve list for their Test series against Australia. In March 2022, he was named in Pakistan's ODI and T20I squads for their series against Australia. His consistent performances earned him a spot in Pakistan's ODI squad for the series against the West Indies in May 2022.

In June 2022, Haris made his ODI debut against the West Indies marking his entry into international cricket. His debut was a significant moment in his career as he transitioned from domestic to international cricket. In September 2022, he was named in Pakistan's T20I squad for the series against England and made his T20I debut.

Since 2022, Haris has been playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. His debut season with the team was marked by notable performances, including a match-winning knock against Karachi Kings. Haris's contributions have been crucial for Peshawar Zalmi, especially in matches requiring quick runs and strategic power-hitting.