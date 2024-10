Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Emerging Asia Cup: PAK-A Bat First Against UAE; See Playing XIs

The Oman-bound Pakistan Shaheens squad for ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. X/TheRealPCB

Welcome to the live coverage of the 11th game between Pakistan Shaheens Vs United Arab Emirates in the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024 tournament being played at Al Amerat. PAK-A come into the contest after their win against Oman by 79 runs, while UAE enter the contest after facing a defeat to India in their last fixture. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the PAK-A Vs UAE match right here

LIVE UPDATES

23 Oct 2024, 02:33:50 pm IST Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Toss Update Pakistan A have won the toss and have opted to bat against United Arab Emirates Playing XIs: United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Tanish Suri, Rahul Chopra(c), Syed Haider Shah(w), Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Sanchit Sharma, Akif Raja, Muhammad Farooq, Omid Rahman Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris(w/c), Yasir Khan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem