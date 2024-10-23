India A Vs Oman LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Tilak Varma And Co Eye Another Dominating Win

India A Vs Oman LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of the 12th match of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. An unbeaten India A are up against a winless Oman in the final group stage encounter of the tournament.
India A Vs Oman LIVE Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Led by Tilak Varma, India A are looking for their third straight win in the tournament. Follow live scores and updates of the IND-A vs OMN T20 match here
Welcome to the live coverage of the 12th match of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. An unbeaten India A are up against a winless Oman in the final group stage encounter of the tournament.