At least 40 Feared Dead After Cloudburst in J&K's Chashoti; Machail Mata Yatra Suspended

At least 40 people are feared dead after a massive cloudburst triggered flash floods in Chashoti, the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, on Thursday afternoon.
The sudden deluge swept through the area, forcing authorities to suspend the annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine of Mata Chandi. Chashoti, the last motorable village on the route, is now the focus of an extensive rescue operation involving local police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and district officials.
In a conversation with NDTV, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah said: "Very bad tragedy for the people of Jammu and Kashmir."
Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma confirmed that rescue efforts were underway, with visuals from the scene showing stranded pilgrims being evacuated. Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh has also reached the spot, while the NDRF has dispatched two teams to assist.
Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to district authorities after being alerted by local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma. “The cloudburst is of a massive scale and could lead to substantial casualties. Every possible assistance will be provided, including arrangements for heli-rescue if required,” Singh told ANI.
Officials said the scale of the disaster took local authorities by surprise, and efforts are ongoing to assess the full extent of damage and casualties.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the police, army, and disaster response agencies to strengthen the rescue operations. "Anguished by cloudburst in Chashoti Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families and prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF and SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," he said.