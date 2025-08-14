J&K Statehood Restoration: SC Tells Petitioners To Consider Ground Realities, Pahalgam Attack

The petitioners argued that the region had peaceful Assembly elections, therefore there seems to be no security or law-and-order reasons behind the prevention of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jammu And Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir Photo: | file pic |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: The Supreme Court asked the petitioners to consider the ground realities and the April 22 Pahalgam attack while demanding Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration.

2: Stating the peaceful Assembly elections, the petitioners argued that there is no impediment of security concerns, violence or any other disturbances which would prevent the grant/restoration of the statehood.

3: The court has asked Centre to respond and has listed the matter for hearing in eight weeks

On Thursday (August 14, 2025), the Supreme Court told petitioners pressing the Union government to fulfil its commitment to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood that they must also consider “ground realities,” citing the recent Pahalgam terror attack as an example.

The matter came up before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai. Senior advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Menaka Guruswamy appeared for the petitioners. They repeatedly referred to the Centre’s earlier statement that Statehood would be reinstated.

Representing the Union government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned the timing of the petition, hinting that the intent could be to “muddy the waters” in the region. He told the court that elections in Jammu and Kashmir had already been conducted as promised and that “several considerations” remained before Statehood could be restored.

The court has sought a response from the Centre and listed the matter for hearing in eight weeks. The CJI said to the petitioners, “You have to take into consideration the ground realities… Remember what happened in Pahalgam,” according to The Hindu.

The plea, filed by Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and activist Khurshid Ahmad Malik, noted that in its 2023 judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370, the apex court had merely accepted the Centre’s assurance to restore Statehood “at the earliest.” 

According to the petitioners’ argument, the peaceful conduct of Assembly elections showed there were no security or law-and-order hurdles to prevent the restoration. 

“Therefore, there is no impediment of security concerns, violence or any other disturbances which would hinder or prevent the grant/restoration of the status of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as had been assured by the Union of India in the present proceedings,” the petitioners had argued.

Protesters demand restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees in Kashmir - Firdous Nazir/Nur via Getty Images)
Why Jammu And Kashmir Needs More Than Statehood To Stabilise

BY Luv Puri

The delay was a breach of federal principles enshrined in the Constitution’s Basic Structure, as per the petitioners.

In its 2023 verdict, the Constitution Bench—the then CJI D.Y. Chandrachud—had unanimously upheld the President’s authority to revoke Article 370, paving the way for the State’s reorganisation into two Union Territories along with the removal of its special status. 

The court mentioned the President could act unilaterally if “special circumstances warrant a special solution,” describing the move as the final step in a decades-long, coordinated process between the Centre and the State to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union and extend all constitutional rights and obligations to its people.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son