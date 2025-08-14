J&K Statehood Restoration: SC Tells Petitioners To Consider Ground Realities, Pahalgam Attack

1: The Supreme Court asked the petitioners to consider the ground realities and the April 22 Pahalgam attack while demanding Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration.

2: Stating the peaceful Assembly elections, the petitioners argued that there is no impediment of security concerns, violence or any other disturbances which would prevent the grant/restoration of the statehood.

3: The court has asked Centre to respond and has listed the matter for hearing in eight weeks