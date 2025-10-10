SC Gives Centre Four Weeks To Reply On Pleas Seeking Jammu And Kashmir Statehood

Bench led by Chief Justice B. R. Gavai hears petitions pressing for implementation of Centre’s assurance to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir “at the earliest”.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
statehood abrogation of article 370 jammu and kashmir article 370
Jammu And Kashmir Congress Supporters Begin Hunger Strike Demanding Full Statehood Restoration Leaders and supporters of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) hold placards as they begin a hunger strike in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 9, 2025. | IMAGO/ NurPhoto
Summary
  • Supreme Court gives Centre four weeks to reply on Jammu and Kashmir statehood pleas.

  • Petitioners cite December 2023 judgement that upheld Article 370 abrogation.

  • Centre says consultations are underway with J&K administration on restoration.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave the Centre four weeks to file its response to a batch of petitions seeking restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to PTI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B. R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran was hearing multiple pleas, including those filed by academician Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and socio-political activist Ahmad Malik, which pressed for implementation of the Centre’s assurance to restore statehood “at the earliest”.

Counsel for the petitioners referred to the undertaking recorded in the Supreme Court’s December 2023 judgement that upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and directed that assembly elections be held in the Union Territory by September 2024, with statehood to be restored “at the earliest”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that consultations were underway with the Jammu and Kashmir administration regarding the restoration of statehood. “This is a sui generis (unique) problem and there are wider concerns involved. Of course, there was a solemn undertaking but several factors need to be considered,” he submitted, PTI reported.

The Solicitor General also alleged that some people were spreading a specific narrative and portraying a grim picture of the Union Territory.

On 11 December 2023, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370, which had accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The judgement ordered that assembly elections be held in the Union Territory by September 2024 and its statehood be restored “at the earliest”.

Last year, a plea was filed in the top court seeking directions to the Centre for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir within two months.

The matter will next be taken up after the Centre files its response within the four-week period granted by the court.

(With inputs from PTI)

